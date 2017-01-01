Anne’s parents lived in a big house with a large garden in a rural area 150 miles away from her. They were becoming more frail and her father is increasingly forgetful. They decided to look into sheltered housing.

"My parents are now 85 and nearly 80. Until two years ago they lived 150 miles away, and I’m the only close relative living in this country. All their friends are their age, so if there’s a crisis, they won’t be able to rush in with meals and make lots of visits.

I said that I’d like them to be closer to me, although I was always careful not to really push it because it had to be their decision. Deep down, they knew they ought to move closer to me. They decided to look at sheltered housing because then they could live independently but have some backup.

Sheltered housing - a difficult decision

They started looking, but not very hard. Then six years ago my father had a heart attack and I had to drop everything and rush over there, and that’s when they thought maybe we should look quite seriously. My father was keener than my mother. He does everything for them – she’s quite dependent on him and she can’t even work the answerphone – and he didn’t want her to be stranded and not able to cope. There was a lot of, ‘maybe we should … no, we’ll stay here.’ I also got a lot of grief about children who had come to live near their parents!

Funnily enough it was Mum who spotted the advertisement. It was a new estate of sheltered housing, on the same site as a care home in a town not far from here. They still kept changing their minds and it was on and off for a long time. They finally moved two years ago.