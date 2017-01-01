Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

In this guide we look at the option of your relative coming to live with you in your home. When should you consider this? What are the potential benefits and drawbacks of such an arrangement? This guide is aimed at those people whose relative is still comparatively independent.

If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care. 

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.

Real-life stories

  • Keith

    66, Norfolk
    Keith and his partner Rita moved in with her mother, Martha, in her bungalow in Norfolk. They are very happy with the arrangement.
    Read Keith's story

  • John T

    61, Lake District
    John and his wife noticed her 89-year-old mother had lost weight and was finding living alone difficult. They decided their best option was for her to move into their home.
    Read John T's story

Useful organisations and websites

For a relative moving in with you we have collected in one place the most relevant organisations and charities for your reference. We explain who they are and give you phone numbers and website addresses.
