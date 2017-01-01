Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Age UK

Independent charity giving advice on housing and care options for older people.

Telephone: 0800 169 6565

Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Citizens Advice Bureaux (CAB)

National network of free advice centres that can give advice on tenants rights and housing provision.

Telephone: 08454 04 05 06 (Consumer helpline)

Website: www.citizensadvice.org.uk

Elderly Accommodation Counsel (EAC)

Free advice on housing options for people in later life. The EAC website features two sites now combined into one: HousingCare.org and FirstStop.

Telephone: 0800 377 7070

Website: www.eac.org.uk/www.housingcare.org/www.firststopadvice.co.uk

Leasehold Advisory Service (LEASE)

LEASE provides free advice on the law affecting leasehold property in England and Wales plus a mediation service.

Telephone: 020 7383 9800 (England)

Telephone: 02920 782 222 (Wales)

Website: www.lease-advice.org

Society of Later Life Advisers (SOLLA)

Find an expert financial adviser in your area that specialises in issues affecting older people – including funding long-term care, savings, pensions and equity release.

Telephone: 0845 303 2909

Website: www.societyoflaterlifeadvisers.co.uk

Page last reviewed: January 2016

Next review due: February 2018