If your relative is struggling to manage with daily tasks, help and support is available. Their local authority will organise a needs assessment, and if your relative is deemed eligible, a care plan will be created to match their needs.

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.

If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.

