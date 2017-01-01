Your relative's needs
Accessing local authority care and support
If your relative is struggling to manage with daily tasks, help and support is available. Their local authority will organise a needs assessment, and if your relative is deemed eligible, a care plan will be created to match their needs.
Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.
If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.
In this guide
-
Getting a care needs assessmentThis is a crucial step to getting help and we offer guidance on the various ways the needs assessment is undertaken to ensure you receive the care you require.
-
Preparing for the needs assessmentThe needs assessment will consider a range of areas, such as whether your relative need's help with dressing and bathing, their healthcare and the impact of any services on their wellbeing.
-
Reviewing care needsYour relative’s heath and needs will change over time so they should be regularly checked. We explain when care and funding from your local authority or the NHS should be reviewed.
Real-life stories
-
Nigel65, West MidlandsNigel’s mother had a stroke four years ago and also now suffers from dementia. Learn how Nigel got hold of local authority and NHS care and support.Read Nigel's story
-
Peter68, HertfordshireWhen Peter's wife, Kay, needed 24-hour care, he found a suitable nursing home but faced a battle with the hospital bureaucracy.Read Peter's story
Related advice
Useful organisations and websites
For accessing local authority care and support we have collected in one place the most relevant organisations and charities for your reference. We explain who they are and give you phone numbers and website addresses.Learn more about Useful organisations and websites