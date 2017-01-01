Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Your relative's needs

Challenging local authority and NHS assessments

If you or your relative are unhappy with a decision made by the local authority or NHS relating to their care needs, you may decide to challenge the decision. We explain how to challenge a local authority needs assessment or financial assessment, or an NHS decision that is affecting your relative.

In this guide

  • Challenging a local authority decision

    You or your relative may disagree with a social care assessment or the way it was conducted. We show how to challenge it and give information on contacting the national ombudsman.

  • How to complain about an NHS assessment

    If a full assessment of continuing healthcare is refused, or if you disagree with its outcome, complain to the Clinical Commissioning Group and then the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman.

Real-life stories

  • Colin

    56, Nottinghamshire
    When Colin’s 83-year-old father became very ill, he was refused funding to go into a care home. Colin won an appeal against the assessment.
    Read Colin's story

  • Peter

    70, West London
    Pete is dissatisfied with how his complaints about the way his mother’s care was funded were handled.
    Read Peter's story

Related advice

Useful organisations and websites

For challenging local authority assessments we have collected in one place the most relevant organisations and charities for your reference. We explain who they are and give you phone numbers and website addresses.
Learn more about Useful organisations and websites  
