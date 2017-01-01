Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

On this page we give information about:

1. Reasons why you might want to make a challenge

2. Making a complaint

3. Tips for making a successful complaint

4. Taking the matter to an ombudsman: your final option

5. Making complaints count

Reasons why you might want to challenge a decision

If you, or your relative, have had a care assessment, financial assessment or carer’s assessment and are unhappy with:

its content

the way it was conducted

or the outcomes

you have a right to appeal or complain. Possible reasons for dissatisfaction include:

Help us improve care Have you had experience of a care home behaving in an unfair, unclear or misleading way? Have you found that a care home has had unexpected charges or fees, or unclear contract terms? Which? wants to hear about your experiences. Share your story using our tool.

Your relative has not seen the assessment or has not had a chance to comment or sign.

The assessment didn't cover all of your relative’s needs. There should be a record of all presenting needs, not just those classed as ‘eligible’.

Your relative is unhappy with the decision following a financial assessment and can’t afford what the council is asking for.

The local authority didn't offer any feasible options for meeting non-eligible needs. Local authorities are supposed to signpost people to other services that could meet non-eligible needs.

You don’t agree with the judgements about which needs were ‘eligible’.

You don't agree with the way your relative's needs are described.

The assessment failed to offer clear outcomes (the difference the service is meant to make to your relative’s life) or the outcomes are not appropriate or not of your choice.

The choice of service suggested by the care plan won't meet your relative’s eligible needs/won't deliver the intended outcome.

The amount of service offered will not meet your relative’s eligible needs.

There have been unacceptable delays in carrying out the assessment or making decisions.

Poor customer service or rude staff.

Making a complaint

If you want to challenge a local authority decision, you should first complain to the relevant local authority itself.

All councils are legally obliged to have a formal complaints procedure in place. They should publish information to make it clear to users that they are entitled to a review; explain how to request a review; and explain how to make a complaint.

This information should be available on all local authority websites and given to you or your relative at the time of the assessment.