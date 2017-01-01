Your relative's needs
Concern about elderly drivers and driving
In this guide we look at some of the challenges older people face with driving. We look, too, at the alternatives to driving: from cycling and walking to car sharing and community transport, should your relative feel it is time to stop.
In this guide
What can affect safe driving?Eyesight and hearing often deteriorate with age, while various common age-related medical conditions, such as dementia and diabetes, can affect safe driving.
Useful tips for older driversWe have advice on checking the car is right for an older driver, and where to find information to aid safe driving. A driver assessment and/or refresher course might help, too.
Blue Badge schemeA Blue Badge allows people with disabilities to park closer to their destination. Find out about eligibility, how to apply and how to use the permit.
Talking to your relative about their drivingSafe driving is in everyone’s interests but it can be a tricky subject to raise. We have some practical tips on how to handle the conversation.
Who is responsible for the safety of older drivers?Only the driver and the DVLA can decide if someone should drive. Drivers aged from 70 must report medical disabilities, while professionals such as GPs and opticians may offer guidance.
What are the alternatives to driving?Advice on public, community and private transport; car sharing or switching to a motorised wheelchair. Cycling or walking also offer huge health benefits.
Real-life stories
Richard58, SheffieldRichard realised his mother was a danger to herself and others when she drove in the early stages of her dementia.Read Richard's story
