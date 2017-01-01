Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

College of Occupational Therapists

Online directory of occupational therapists, many of whom have experience in working with older people to prevent falls.

Website: www.cot.co.uk

Department for Work & Pensions

Provides an overview of ‘Falls in Older People’, including a useful diagram showing the causes and effects of falls.

Website: www.dwp.gov.uk/publications/specialist-guides/medical-conditions/a-z-of-medical-conditions/falls/

Local Physio

Local Physio operates a dedicated 'Find a Physio' searchable directory for chartered physiotherapists across the UK.

Website: www.local-physio.co.uk

NHS Falls Prevention

Offering summary advice regarding Falls Prevention, with some useful links to further information.

Website: www.nhs.uk/Conditions/falls/Pages/prevention.aspx

Physio First

Online directory of physiotherapists, many of whom have experience in working with older people to prevent falls.

Website: http://www.physiofirst.org.uk/find-physio.html

Page last reviewed: January 2016

Next review due: January 2018