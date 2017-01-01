Dealing with a fall
Useful organisations and websites for dealing with a fall
College of Occupational Therapists
Online directory of occupational therapists, many of whom have experience in working with older people to prevent falls.
Website: www.cot.co.uk
Department for Work & Pensions
Provides an overview of ‘Falls in Older People’, including a useful diagram showing the causes and effects of falls.
Website: www.dwp.gov.uk/publications/specialist-guides/medical-conditions/a-z-of-medical-conditions/falls/
Local Physio
Local Physio operates a dedicated 'Find a Physio' searchable directory for chartered physiotherapists across the UK.
Website: www.local-physio.co.uk
NHS Falls Prevention
Offering summary advice regarding Falls Prevention, with some useful links to further information.
Website: www.nhs.uk/Conditions/falls/Pages/prevention.aspx
Physio First
Online directory of physiotherapists, many of whom have experience in working with older people to prevent falls.
Website: http://www.physiofirst.org.uk/find-physio.html
Page last reviewed: January 2016
Next review due: January 2018