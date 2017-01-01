Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

Age UK

Charity providing information, advice and support for the elderly – including advice on hospital admissions, hospital discharge and care and support services in your area.

Telephone: 0800 169 6565

Website: www.ageuk.org.uk

Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland

Advice on the procedure of hospital admissions and details of hospitals in your area.

Website: www.hscni.net

NHS England

Advice on the procedure of hospital admissions and details of hospitals in your area.

Telephone: 0300 311 22 33

Website: www.england.nhs.uk/

NHS Scotland

Advice on the procedure of hospital admissions and details of hospitals in your area.

Helpline: 0800 22 44 88

Website: www.show.scot.nhs.uk

NHS Wales

Advice on the procedure of hospital admissions and details of hospitals in your area.

Telephone: 0845 46 47

Website: www.nhsdirect.wales.nhs.uk

Regulation of care providers

For information about hospitals in your area and the most recent reports on how they meet national standards.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) – England

Telephone: 030 00 616161 (national customer service centre)

Website: www.cqc.org.uk

Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) – Northern Ireland

Telephone: 028 9051 7500

Website: www.rqia.org.uk

Care Inspectorate – Scotland

Telephone: 0845 600 9527

Website: www.careinspectorate.com

Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) – Wales

Telephone: 0300 062 5609 (North Wales)

Telephone: 01267 245160 (South West Wales)

Telephone: 0300 062 8888 (South East Wales)

Website: www.csiw.wales.gov.uk

