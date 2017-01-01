If your relative is already receiving help – using domiciliary services or living in extra care sheltered housing, for example – it's likely that the care they require will change over time. Here we look at ways in which this may happen and offer solutions to help support you.

If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.