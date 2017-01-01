Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Your relative's needs

Dealing with unsatisfactory care

Everyone has a right to expect certain standards of care, and a right to complain if things aren’t right. Find out how to spot unsatisfactory care, raise your concern and make a complaint armed with knowledge about the standards of care.

Use our Care services directory to find care homes and domiciliary care anywhere in the UK. You can also find support groups for people affected by dementia.

If you're wondering what kind of help would be best for your relative or friend, our Care advice tool can give you some guidance about housing options, day-to-day living arrangements and how to pay for care.

In this guide

  • What is unsatisfactory care?

    We explain how to find the minimum standards of care set by national watchdogs; how to identify unsatisfactory care, and what to do if you suspect abuse.

  • Common problems to look out for

    If you suspect there are problems with your relative’s care, use this advice to steer you through the potentially difficult process of finding out more in case you need to make a social care complaint.

  • Making a complaint about a care provider

    You need to know who to go to if you have a concern, from the care home manager to the national regulator. We also advise you on keeping records and writing a letter of complaint.

Real-life stories

  • David

    North London
    Read about David's experience of arranging live-in care for his aunt and working with care agencies.
    Read David's story

