Use our directory to find care homes, domiciliary care and local authority services for older people.

If you don't know where to start, just answer a few questions to find information best suited to your needs.

Have you had experience of a care home behaving in an unfair, unclear or misleading way? Have you had reason to complain about a care home and been discouraged, unable to complain or experienced problems as a result of complaining? Which? wants to hear about it. We are helping the Competition and Markets Authority with its investigation into adult residential care to uncover any underlying consumer problems with the care home market. If you want to help, visit our campaign page .

Association of Independent Healthcare Organisations

For complaints about independent care providers, who are members of the AIHO.

Website: www.independenthealthcare.org.uk

Care regulators

For information about minimum standards and how to report concerns.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) – England

Telephone: 030 00 616161 (national customer service centre)

Website: www.cqc.org.uk

Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) – Wales

Telephone: 0300 062 5609 (North Wales)

Telephone: 01267 245160 (South West Wales)

Telephone: 0300 062 8888 (South East Wales)

Website: www.csiw.wales.gov.uk

Care Inspectorate - Scotland

Telephone: 0845 600 9527

Website: www.careinspectorate.com

Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) - Northern Ireland

Telephone: 028 9051 7500

Website: www.rqia.org.uk

Carers UK

A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.

Adviceline: 0808 808 7777

Website: www.carersuk.org

Care Information Scotland

A telephone and website service providing information about care services for older people living in Scotland.

Helpline: 08456 001 001

Website: www.careinfoscotland.co.uk

GOV.UK

To get details of government policy throughout the UK, including making complaints about local authority funded care.

Website (UK): www.gov.uk

Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk

Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk

Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk

Healthwatch

The national consumer champion in England for health and care.

Telephone: 03000 68 3000

Website: www.healthwatch.co.uk

Relatives and Residents Association

Charitable organisation providing help and advice to older people in care and their families.

Telephone: 020 7359 8136 (helpline)

Website: www.relres.org

Ombudsmen

For complaints about care providers, which you have been unable to resolve with your service provider directly.

Local Government Ombudsman – England

Telephone: 0300 061 0614

Website: www.lgo.org.uk

Northern Ireland Ombudsman

Telephone: 02890 233821/0800 34 34 24

Website: www.ni-ombudsman.org.uk

Public Services Ombudsman for Wales

Telephone: 0300 790 0203

Website: www.ombudsman-wales.org.uk

Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO)

Telephone: 0800 377 7330

Website: www.spso.org.uk

Page last reviewed: February 2016

Next review due: April 2018