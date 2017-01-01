Dealing with unsatisfactory care
Useful organisations and websites for unsatisfactory care
Association of Independent Healthcare Organisations
For complaints about independent care providers, who are members of the AIHO.
Website: www.independenthealthcare.org.uk
Care regulators
For information about minimum standards and how to report concerns.
Care Quality Commission (CQC) – England
Telephone: 030 00 616161 (national customer service centre)
Website: www.cqc.org.uk
Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) – Wales
Telephone: 0300 062 5609 (North Wales)
Telephone: 01267 245160 (South West Wales)
Telephone: 0300 062 8888 (South East Wales)
Website: www.csiw.wales.gov.uk
Care Inspectorate - Scotland
Telephone: 0845 600 9527
Website: www.careinspectorate.com
Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) - Northern Ireland
Telephone: 028 9051 7500
Website: www.rqia.org.uk
Carers UK
A national membership charity that champions carers’ rights, connecting and supporting carers online and in local communities.
Adviceline: 0808 808 7777
Website: www.carersuk.org
Care Information Scotland
A telephone and website service providing information about care services for older people living in Scotland.
Helpline: 08456 001 001
Website: www.careinfoscotland.co.uk
GOV.UK
To get details of government policy throughout the UK, including making complaints about local authority funded care.
Website (UK): www.gov.uk
Website (Northern Ireland): www.northernireland.gov.uk
Website (Scotland): www.scotland.gov.uk
Website (Wales): www.wales.gov.uk
Healthwatch
The national consumer champion in England for health and care.
Telephone: 03000 68 3000
Website: www.healthwatch.co.uk
Relatives and Residents Association
Charitable organisation providing help and advice to older people in care and their families.
Telephone: 020 7359 8136 (helpline)
Website: www.relres.org
Ombudsmen
For complaints about care providers, which you have been unable to resolve with your service provider directly.
Local Government Ombudsman – England
Telephone: 0300 061 0614
Website: www.lgo.org.uk
Northern Ireland Ombudsman
Telephone: 02890 233821/0800 34 34 24
Website: www.ni-ombudsman.org.uk
Public Services Ombudsman for Wales
Telephone: 0300 790 0203
Website: www.ombudsman-wales.org.uk
Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO)
Telephone: 0800 377 7330
Website: www.spso.org.uk
