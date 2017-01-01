Tackling loneliness
Useful organisations and websites for tackling loneliness
More from Which?
Other sources of information relating to this subject on the Which? website.
How to stay safe online
How to spot common online scams
Age UK
Charity providing information, advice and support for the elderly – including local befriending schemes
Telephone: 0800 169 6565
Website: www.ageuk.org.uk
Alcoholics Anonymous
Help and support for people who want to stop drinking
Telephone: 0845 769 7555
Website: www.alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk
Be a Friend
Friends of the Elderly is a charity supporting older people. As a part of their work, they run the campaign 'Be a Friend' to help change the future of loneliness. You can find out more on their website.
Website: www.beafriendtoday.org.uk
British Association for Behavioural and Cognitive Psychotherapies (BABCP)
Details of accredited therapists in your area
Telephone: 0161 705 4304
Website: www.babcp.com
British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP)
Details of accredited therapists in your area
Telephone: 01455 883 300
Website: www.itsgoodtotalk.org.uk
Contact the Elderly
Volunteers organise regular Sunday afternoon tea parties for people over 75, who live with little or no social support.
Telephone: 0800 716543/ 0207 240 0630
Website: www.contact-the-elderly.org.uk
Depression Alliance
Charity offering support and advice for people with depression.
Telephone: 0845 123 23 20
Website: www.depressionalliance.org
Website: www.friendsinneed.co.uk – community for people with depression
Friends in Need
See Depression Alliance, above
Independent Age
A charity that gives advice and support for older age, including befriending services.
Advice line: 0800 319 6789
Website: www.independentage.org
Royal Voluntary Society (RVS)
Charity offering befriending, local transport services and activities for older people.
Telephone: 0845 608 0122
Website: www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk
Saga
The Saga Magazine gives advice, information and holidays for people over 50.
Samaritans
24-hour support for anyone having a difficult time
Telephone: 08457 90 90 90
Website: www.samaritans.org.uk
The Silver Line
Free, confidential 24-hour phone line for older people offering information and friendship. People can call anytime for advice, information or simply a chat - the charity also offers a befriending service. Silver Circles are conference calls for several like-minded people who would like to chat in a group.
Helpline: 0800 4 70 80 90
Website: www.thesilverline.org.uk
Silversurfers’ Guide
Advice for older people about using the internet
Website: www.silversurfersguide.com
University of the Third Age (U3A)
Charity with local groups offering educational, creative and leisure opportunities for older people.
Telephone: 020 8466 6139
Website: www.u3a.org.uk
Volunteering England
Information about volunteering opportunities.
Website: www.volunteering.org.uk
Volunteering Wales
Information about volunteering opportunities in Wales.
Website: www.volunteering-wales.net
Page last reviewed: February 2016
Next review due: April 2018