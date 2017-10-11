Cancellations

If you want to cancel your membership, just follow the instructions below

Please call us on 01992 822800 between 8.30am and 6pm on Monday to Friday or between 9am and 1pm on Saturdays and we will sort it for you.

Please also make sure you have your membership details to hand.

However, before you decide to cancel, we want to make sure you know everything that’s included with your Which? Membership.

Log in to which.co.uk for in-depth, independent reviews of thousands of the latest products and services.

Read expert advice on a range of topics, from consumer issues, money and computing, to gardening and travel, in our magazines and apps.

Get advice on your consumer rights and any legal disputes from our Which? Legal lawyers.

Call our experts on the Which? Money Helpline to get answers to any pressing financial questions.

Solve your computing problems with help from the team at the Which? Computing Helpdesk.