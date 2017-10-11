Which? Financial Services

This policy explains how we use any personal information we collect about you

Welcome to our privacy policy. Here at Which? Financial Services Limited we are committed to protecting your information when you use our services or apply for a product.

Which? Mortgage Advisers is the trading name of Which? Financial Services Limited; part of the Which? Group. To find out more about the Which? Group look at the ‘About Us’ section of our general terms. You can also find out more about the activities of Which? Mortgage Advisers by clicking here. If you are a member of Which? or using any of our other websites or products and services, please also check our general privacy policy.

For the purposes of the Data Protection Act 1998, Which? Financial Services Limited is the registered Data Controller. The registered address of Which? Financial Services Limited is 2 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 4DF. Our trading address is First Floor, One Castlepark, Tower Hill, Bristol, BS2 0J.

This policy explains how we use any personal information we collect about you when you use our websites or get in contact with us. If you have any questions please contact us and we will be happy to help.

Your information

We, and the companies who work on our or your behalf, collect your information for the purpose of providing you with the products or services you purchase from or through us, for enhancing your online experience, and so we can better understand our customers and consumers in general.

This includes the information you give us, the information we acquire from third parties and information which is generated by you – including your use of our websites and how you arrived at our websites in the first place.

We also collect information about your personal circumstances and your financial situation to find out which products are best suited to your circumstances. We may need to check your identity so this could require you to send us documents which prove who you are and where you live, such as your passport or utility bills.

We, and the companies which work on our behalf, may serve you adverts on other websites about things which you’ve shown an interest in on our own websites. This is called retargeting advertising.

We know that our customers would like to easily find the content on our websites that they’re most interested in, so we may tailor parts of our websites and our communications to things which you’ve shown a previous interest in. You can find out more about this and how to control it here.

Your choices and legal rights

If you’ve previously indicated to us that you’d like to hear about the products and services of our group, or our campaigning work, we may contact you by post, telephone, email or SMS.

You can change your preferences / unsubscribe at any time – or just send us an email. We’ll action your request as soon as we reasonably can.

You can ask us for a copy of your information or to correct the information we hold on you at any time.

These aren’t your only legal rights – you can find out more about them on the Information Commissioner’s Office website. You can also control how some companies collect information about you when you use our sites:

Our web analytics provider

Social networking sites

Third party ad companies

The security of your information

We have controls and processes to minimise the risk of a data breach occurring. In the event that a breach does occur, we will take appropriate steps to notify you if you are adversely affected and will try our best to minimise the impact.

Sharing your Information

We share your information with:

Companies who work on our or your behalf

Our company group

Government, law enforcement agencies, the courts and regulatory bodies when permitted

Other specific companies where you have expressly consented

The use of cookies and other tracking technologies

We, and the companies who work on our behalf, use cookies and other tracking technologies on our websites. Please read our Cookie and Tracking Technologies Policy for more information.

Keeping your information

We will only keep information about you for as long as we need to and we take steps to ensure that any companies that process your information on our behalf do the same.

Changes to this Privacy Policy

We keep our privacy policy under regular review and will post any updated policy on our websites. We’ll flag any updates made in the current year here. If you would like further information about the updates to our privacy policy, please contact us.

Updated 3 October 2016 - amended Section 4 for clarification: Government, law enforcement agencies, the courts and regulatory bodies when legally permitted.

Contact us

If you have a question, complaint or query with regards to how we use your information, please contact us and we will do our best to resolve it as soon as possible. If it’s a complaint concerning your data security and we have failed to deal with it to your satisfaction, you can log your complaint with Which? Financial Services Limited.

We take the quality of the service we provide seriously, and our calls are therefore recorded for monitoring and training purposes.