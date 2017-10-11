Our cookie list

The aim of this cookie list is to help you recognise the cookies placed on your browser when you visit our websites or see adverts for us elsewhere.

We have tried to cover all the cookies which we, or our technology partners, use but please bear in mind that sometimes there may be a short delay in updating this list. If you do notice a discrepancy, or think a cookie is missing, please let us know.

Strictly Necessary Cookies

These cookies are essential to enable you to move you around the websites and use its features, such as accessing secure areas of the websites. Without these cookies services you have asked for, such as accessing the members-only pages on our sites, cannot be provided. Without these cookies, our websites won’t work properly.

Performance Cookies

These cookies collect information about how you use our websites, for instance, which pages you go to most often and if you get error messages from those pages. We only use these cookies to improve how our websites work.

Functionality Cookies

These cookies allow us to remember the choices you make (such as your user name) and provide enhanced, more personal features. These cookies can also be used to remember changes you have made to text size, fonts and other parts of our web pages that you can customise.

They may also be used to provide services you have requested such as watching a video or commenting on a blog.

Advertising or Tracking Cookies

We do not accept advertising from any other organisation on our websites. We do however advertise our own products and services on our websites and you may see adverts for us elsewhere on the internet.

The cookies we use to present you with adverts may be based on the content you visit the most on our websites, so we can let you know about what we think you will be interested in.

The cookies show us where you saw the advert; help us measure the effectiveness of our advertising campaigns; and limit the number of times you see an advert. We also use cookies to tailor the content of our weekly members' newsletter and the emails we send you so that the content is more relevant to you.

As a Which? member you can also visit your My Account section of our website and chose the content you would like to receive in your newsletters. We also include links to social networks like Facebook who may subsequently use information about your visit to target advertising to you on their websites.

Which?

Our strictly necessary cookies

Our performance cookies

Performance cookies from our technology partners

DC Storm | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy

Our functionality cookies

Which? Mortgage Advisers

Our strictly necessary cookies

Our performance cookies

Which? Switch

Our strictly necessary cookies

Our performance cookies

Performance cookies from our technology partners

Google Analytics | Privacy Policy

Omniture | Privacy Policy

Which? Wills

