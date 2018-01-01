Buying a house: first-time buyers Buying your first property can be exciting, but also confusing. From mortgages and viewings to making an offer and moving in, we'll help you get it right.

Buying a house: buying and selling Moving house can be a bit of a juggling act, particularly if you're buying and selling at the same time. Our expert advice will help you achieve a hassle-free home move.

Sick of all the mortgage jargon? Our guides cut to the chase, explaining what each type of mortgage is and who it's right for.

The amount of stamp duty you'll pay varies depending on the value of the home you're buying. The rate is tiered, like income tax, so you'll pay different amounts on different portions of the property price. To find out how much you'll pay, use our stamp duty calculator .

There are all sorts of mortgages, schemes and forms of ownership that can help you get on the property ladder. Our guides cut through the jargon, explaining what each one is and who it's right for.

If you’re buying a home for £300,000 or less, you won’t have to pay any stamp duty. If your property costs between £300,001 and £500,000, you’ll pay 5% on the amount above £300,000. If you’re buying your first home and it costs over £500,000, you’ll have to pay the same amount of stamp duty as people who already own a property (set out below). The rate’s tiered, like income tax, so you’ll pay different amounts on different portions of the property price. To find out how much you'll pay, use our stamp duty calculator .

The results of a property survey might mean you can negotiate on the selling price. Once that's sorted you can exchange , complete and move in !

Finding it all a bit overwhelming? Don't panic! You are not alone. Find out what other first-time buyers have been through and learn from their experiences in our videos .

Selling, buying and what order to do it all in There are so many things to think about when moving house that it can be hard to know what to do first. But follow these steps, in this order, and the property-buying and selling process will be a far less stressful experience. Click on each step to find out more or download our printable step-by-step guide to buying a house. For impartial expert advice on getting a mortgage for your new home, call Which? Mortgage Advisers on 0808 115 4132 for a free initial consultation. 1. Save for a deposit 2. Work out your budget 3. Research mortgages 4. Market your property 5. Start house hunting 6. Find a solicitor 7. Make an offer 8. Apply for a mortgage 9. Get a survey 10. Get repair quotes 11. Find a removal firm 12. Exchange and complete 13. Move in

1: Save for a deposit if you're buying for the first time Timeframe: One to five years



You can get a mortgage with a deposit of as little as 5% of the value of the property but the more you can save the better the deal you'll get. Read our tips on saving for a mortgage deposit and then use our mortgage calculator to find out how much you could borrow.



Who is involved: You, bank/building society

2: Work out your budget Timeframe: One to two weeks



Buying

Make sure you take a close look at your budget to find out how much you can afford to spend on mortgage repayments each month and that you have enough cash for all the costs of buying a house, including mortgage arrangement fees, survey costs, stamp duty and legal fees.



Selling

Get your house valued by three estate agents and find out how much is outstanding on your existing mortgage to see how much equity you have.



Who is involved: You, estate agents, mortgage lender

3: Research mortgages and get a mortgage in principle Timeframe: One to two weeks



Find out which are the best and worst mortgage lenders according to customers, and read our guide to understand the different types of mortgages.



Use the Which? Mortgage Advisers borrowing calculator to get an idea of how much a lender might lend you, then speak to a lender or mortgage adviser to get a mortgage agreement in principle. This will make you a more attractive buyer when the time comes to make an offer on a property.



For impartial mortgage advice contact Which? Mortgage Advisers by calling 0808 115 4132.



Who is involved: You, mortgage adviser, mortgage lender

4: Put your house on the market if you're selling Timeframe: One to two weeks



You'll be in a better position if you have already found a buyer for your home when you want to make an offer on another property, so choose an estate agent to put your house on the market (you might also want to look into online estate agents) and get an energy performance certificate.



To find out more, read our top tips for selling a house.



Who is involved: You, estate agent or alternative, energy assessor

5: Start house-hunting Timeframe: One to six months



Now you know your budget you can start looking into areas you would like to move to in more detail and arrange viewings. If you're considering buying a brand-new pad, check out our guide to new-build homes.



Also read our guide on how to find the right property and use our viewing checklist to make sure you don't miss anything when you're looking round.



Who is involved: You, estate agents

6: Find a solicitor Timeframe: One to two weeks



You will need a property solicitor or licensed conveyancer to carry out the legal aspects of buying and selling your home and getting a mortgage. It's worth having someone in place before you make an offer so you're ready to go.



If you're on the search for a reliable firm, we've teamed up with a conveyancing partner to offer a no-move, no-fee service with fixed upfront costs. Find out more and get a no-obligation quote from Which? Conveyancing.



Who is involved: You, solicitors

7: Make an offer on a property Timeframe: One day to one week



Take a look at our tips for dealing with estate agents as a buyer and, when you've found a property you like, check out our guide to making an offer to increase your chances of securing it.



If you're buying in an area where demand outstrips supply, or you think there's likely to be a lot of competition for the property you're buying, arm yourself with insider knowledge by reading our guide on gazumping and sealed bids.



Who is involved: You, estate agent, vendor

8: Apply for your mortgage Timeframe: Two to six weeks



Once you've had an offer accepted you need to apply for your mortgage.



Which? Mortgage Advisers (0808 115 4132) can help you do this for certain deals or you can apply directly to a lender.



Read our advice on making a successful mortgage application.



Who is involved: You, mortgage adviser, mortgage lender

9: Get a survey Timeframe: One to two weeks



You will need to get a valuation of the property done as part of your mortgage application but you should also get a more detailed survey to find out about the condition of the property. Our guide to house surveys explains the different types to help you decide which one to go for.



Who is involved: You, surveyor

10: Get quotes for any repairs needed Timeframe: Two to four weeks



If your survey reveals problems that will need fixing, get quotes for the work. You can then use these quotes if you want to renegotiate the price you pay for the property. Check out Which? Trusted Traders to find local tradespeople who've been vetted and approved by Which?.



You could also consider getting quotes for any non-essential renovations you'll want to carry out so you know how much to budget.



Who is involved: You, tradespeople, estate agent, seller

11: Find a removal firm Timeframe: One to two weeks



If you don't plan to move your belongings yourself, contact two or three removal firms to get quotes and choose one you trust. Use Which? Trusted Traders to find local removalists recommended by Which?.



Our guide on moving house has tips on packing, removals costs, who you need to inform about your new address and more.



Who is involved: You, removal firms