Which? Tax calculator 2016-17
Independent, tailored help with your income tax return
Calculate and submit your self-assessment tax return online
We've teamed up with SimpleTax to bring you an online self-assessment tool allowing Which? members to calculate their tax return and submit it directly to HMRC for just £10 (£30 for non-members).
- Easy to use and jargon-free personal tax calculator
- Safe and secure - protected by 256-bit encryption
- A simple and quick way to calculate your tax return
- Officially recognised by HMRC
- Tips that could save you money on allowances and expenses you might have missed
Supported income types
- Employment - SA102 Full/Short
- Self-employment - SA103 Full/Short
- Interests and dividends - SA100
- Property - SA105
- Income from pensions - SA100
- Ministers of Religion - SA102M
- Partnership - SA104 Full/Short
- Residency - SA109
- Foreign - SA106
- Trust - SA107
- Capital Gains - SA108
100% online, recognised by HMRC
Easy to understand forms
Stay on top of your tax money
Nothing to install, runs everywhere
Do I need to complete a self-assessment tax return?
If HMRC has asked you to complete a self-assessment return for 2016-2017, you must complete it before 31 January 2018 or face a £100 fine. Some people (those who are self-employed, for example) need to complete a tax return every year; others are sent one because they have untaxed income (often from property).
Disclaimer
Although the publisher endeavours to make sure the information in this calculator is accurate and up-to-date, it is only a general guide nothing in it constitutes taxation advice by Which?. You should consult a qualified tax adviser who can consider individual circumstances if taxation advice is required. Which? Limited does not accept any liability for any loss or damage suffered as a consequence of relying on any information contained in this guide.