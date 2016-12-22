Amazon scam email targets bank details

A phishing email targeting bank details and claiming to be from online retailer Amazon has been sent to Amazon customers globally.

The subject line of the spoof email, believed to have been sent to thousands of Amazon customers, is: ‘Your Amazon.com order cannot be shipped.’

The message says that there’s been a problem processing the recipient’s order and that they cannot access their account.

Included in the fake email is a link to a page that looks to be associated with Amazon but in fact is not.

The page asks customers to provide their bank details in order to regain access.

Amazon will never ask for personal information via email

Amazon has set up an information page to help its customers identify spoof emails.

The online retailer says it will never ask customers for the following details in email communications:

• your National Insurance number

• your bank account information, credit card number, Pin or credit card security code (including ‘updates’ to any of the above)

• your mother’s maiden name or other information used to identify you (such as your place of birth or your favourite pet’s name)

• your Amazon.co.uk password.

Amazon also advises its customers to look for grammatical or typographical errors in the email, to check the return address and to check the website address.

If in doubt, Amazon recommends customers to get in touch with Amazon Seller Support through the Amazon.co.uk contact form.

What to do if you have been targeted

If you have received an email that you think may be a scam like this, or similar to it, you can report it to Amazon’s dedicated stop-spoofing@amazon.com email address.

If you have been a victim of fraud, you should report it to Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cyber-crime reporting centre.

If you have mistakenly given your details and have had money taken from your account, you can write a letter using our template to help get your lost money back.

