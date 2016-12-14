Argos deliveries threatened by strike action

Delivery drivers at Argos’s flagship national distribution centre in Staffordshire have voted to strike for three days just before Christmas, starting 20 December.

The decision to strike follows what the delivery drivers working for logistics management firm Wincanton say is a failure to pay holiday back pay for two years, amounting to an average of £700.

Unite union members voted by 83% to strike, saying it would cause ‘havoc and chaos’ for the retailer.

However, an Argos spokesperson believed the strike would hardly be noticed by its customers: ‘We have contingency plans in place, and there will be no impact on customers.’

Update: strike suspended

A planned strike by drivers who deliver goods for retail giant Argos has been suspended after a deal to end a row over pay.

Members of the Unite union employed by Wincanton were due to walk out next week, but they will now vote on an offer aimed at resolving the dispute.

Argos responsible for delivery

The retailer, in this case Argos, is legally responsible for the safe delivery of your goods to you.

Alex Neil, Managing Director of Home and Legal at Which?, said: ‘If you’re expecting a delivery from Argos, it’s a good idea to contact them as soon as possible to see if your order is affected.

‘If you’ve ordered an item, the retailer is responsible for getting it to you within the time period it specified. You also have the right to cancel your order if you change your mind.’

Know your delivery rights

You can cancel an online order for a full refund any time up to 14 days from the date it was delivered.

This includes postage, as long as you chose the least expensive and most common delivery method.

If you cancel your order and paid for a more expensive delivery, you’ll only get a refund for the least expensive delivery method.

If Argos doesn’t deliver the goods within 30 days, and you have paid for next-day delivery or for a specific date and time (and made it clear that delivery within an agreed period was essential), then you may cancel and have all costs, including postage, reimbursed.

In this instance, the deal was clear: you wanted goods by a particular time or date. It’s a breach of contract if the seller fails to meet this requirement.

