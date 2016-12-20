BT, Plusnet and EE top for broadband complaints

BT, Plusnet and EE were the most complained about broadband providers during the third quarter of 2016, Ofcom figures show.

According to the regulator, BT topped the list with 36 complaints per 100,000 subscribers, followed by BT-owned brands Plusnet and EE, with 30 and 26 per 100,000 respectively.

This means that they’re exceeding the industry average of 20 complaints per 100,000 subscribers.

The total volume of landline and broadband complaints made to Ofcom increased between the second and third quarter of this year.

Broadband providers need to up their game

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home and legal services, said: ‘Too many people aren’t getting good enough service from their broadband provider, and some of the biggest brands are the most complained about.

‘Providers need to up their game, and the government and regulator should press ahead with plans that mean people get automatic compensation when things go wrong.’

Plusnet and EE also topped the list for landline complaints, with Plusnet getting 24 complaints per 100,000 customers, followed by EE with 20 per 100,000.

Lindsey Fussell, director of Ofcom’s consumer group, said: ‘We won’t stand for complacency when it comes to customer service. We expect providers to make it a top priority and work hard to better serve their customers.

‘If companies let their customers down, we will step in and investigate, which can lead to significant fines.’

Mobile and pay-TV complaints improved

Overall, the number of pay-monthly mobile complaints decreased, while pay-TV complaints remained stable.

Vodafone drew the most mobile complaints at 18 per 100,000 customers between July and September – well ahead of the industry average of six.

BT topped the pay-TV complaints table with 19 per 100,000 subscribers. The industry average was four.

