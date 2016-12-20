Contents insurance: are your Christmas presents covered?

Make sure you’re covered for additional contents kept in your home at Christmas

Contents insurance policyholders may not be fully protected if their goods are damaged or stolen during Christmas or other religious festivals.

Which? analysed the terms of the 12 companies topping our home insurance customer satisfaction tables – and found policies that don’t offer additional contents insurance cover during religious festivals.

John Lewis Essentials contents insurance doesn’t offer any increase in cover, although its Premier and Plus insurance policies do offer this.

M&S Standard Insurance offers cover of up to £100,000 for contents, but it doesn’t increase this over holiday periods. M&S told Which? this was because the overall level of cover is high enough for this not to be required.

Barclays home insurance doesn’t offer additional cover either. Barclays told Which? this was because its contents cover is unlimited anyway, but there are schedule clauses for some policyholders that may limit this.

Most generous home insurance companies

NFU Mutual offer 20% extra cover as a religious festival clause in their basic home insurance policies. This covers the extra presents, food and drink for one month either side of the holiday period.

Five insurers offered 10% additional cover, while three offer an increase specific to the policyholder’s cover.

Most additional ‘festival cover’ offered as part of a contents insurance policy covers religious festivals, birthdays, weddings, civil partnerships or the birth of a child.

The table below details the festival cover offered by the top 12 insurance companies in our customer satisfaction tables.

Contents insurance festival cover Festival cover Claim limit increase Length of cover John Lewis Essentials – – RIAS Home Insurance 10% Month of festival NFU Mutual Home and Lifestyle 20% One month before and one month after M&S Standard Insurance – – Insure 4 Retirement Home Insurance Specific to cover One month before and one month after LV Home Insurance 10% One month before and one month after Direct Line Home Insurance Specific to cover 30 days before and 30 days after Nationwide Home Insurance Essentials 10% 30 days before and 30 days after Age UK Home Insurance 10% Month of festival Lloyds Home Insurance Specific to cover Month of festival Tesco Home Insurance Specific to cover Month of festival Barclays Home Insurancea – – Table notes

aUnlimited cover for most policyholders.

