Police warn over speeding fine scam emails

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) issued a warning this week about scam speeding fine emails that falsely claim to be from the police.

The fraudulent emails include details of an alleged speeding offence and state that a ‘Notice of Intended Prosecution’ is being served by Greater Manchester Police.

GMP has warned that the scam email that’s circulating may ask you to give personal or financial information.

Phishing emails try to trick you into giving out your personal details, such as bank details, to enable the fraudsters to steal money from you.

If you respond to an email from fraudsters and end up sending money, there’s no mechanism to get the money back if it’s a transaction you authorised.

Find out how to identify a phishing email.

Stealing money through malware

The force has also said that the speeding fine scam emails could be an attempt to infect the recipient’s computer with malware.

Once a computer is infected with malware, cyber-criminals may be able to access personal and financial information that may then be used to defraud you.

Make sure you know what you should do if you receive a phishing email.

Take action if you’ve been scammed

GMP would never send out correspondence via email requesting payment of fines, nor would it ask for your personal and financial information.

Detective Inspector Martin Hopkinson of GMP’s Serious Crime Division said: ‘I would urge people to delete any such emails and ensure they always have the most up-to-date security software. You can report any such activity direct to Action Fraud or phone 0300 123 2040.’

GMP’s cyber-crime team reacted swiftly to the reports and have already removed the offending website, which was hosted outside of the UK.

