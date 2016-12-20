Rise in passengers claiming for train delays

The latest Rail Compensation Report, released today, shows that the proportion of passengers claiming compensation has increased to 35%.

The total is up from 12% in 2013, according to the study released by the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

The progress of train companies in improving passenger awareness of compensation for delays follows a Which? rail delay refunds super-complaint a year ago.

Which? is now calling on train operators to move to the next level and increase the number of channels available for passengers to claim compensation.

If you’ve been delayed on a train journey, you may be able to claim compensation.

Further progress is needed

Vickie Sheriff, director of campaigns and communications at Which?, said: ‘It’s good to see that more people are claiming compensation for delayed or cancelled journeys.

‘The train companies are finally starting to take long-overdue steps to tell passengers what they are entitled to and how to claim but, a year on from our super-complaint, more needs to be done.

‘It must be easier to find out how to get compensation and make a claim. The regulator should take action if train companies do not make progress quickly, and the government must introduce a new mandatory ombudsman so that passenger complaints are properly heard and resolved.’

In March, the ORR made recommendations designed to improve passengers’ awareness and experience of claiming compensation for delays, working with train companies, representative bodies and the government to achieve this.

Read our guide to find out how to claim refunds for train delays and cancellations.

How will the ORR continue to promote best practice?

The report showed that most train companies have made positive changes to websites, claim forms and claim processes, but that progress on reaching a wide audience to help passengers claim is still inconsistent.

John Larkinson, director of railway markets and economics at the ORR, said: ‘It’s clear the rail industry is committed to making improvements, and the majority of train companies have updated their websites, claim forms and claim processes. However, some have only made minimal changes.

‘We are calling on all train companies to adopt best practice, increase the number of channels available to claim compensation, advertise compensation rights and make it as easy as possible for passengers to claim.’

