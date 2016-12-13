Switch to a small supplier to save money in December 2016

To save the most money on energy this month, you’ll need to pick a small supplier. Doing so – and switching from the priciest standard tariff with a big supplier – could save you £219.

There are currently over 150 gas and electricity deals to choose from, but the cheapest deal from a big six supplier is more than £70 pricier per year than the cheapest UK-wide tariff from a small supplier. And there are 36 other cheaper energy deals to choose from.

Small supplier So Energy has the cheapest UK-wide gas and electricity tariff right now. It costs £858 on average per year. Meanwhile, the priciest deal on the market costs £1,404 per year and is from another small supplier, Glide Energy.

So it pays to know what you’re spending on energy – and how much you could save by switching.

Our analysis in December found increasing numbers of energy deals available only in one geographic area – and some of these are the cheapest deals around. So if you live in the right region, you could save more. First Utility offers a tariff to some customers in the East of England which is over £235 cheaper than the dearest big six supplier’s standard deal. Find out more about geographical tariffs below and keep reading to discover why you shouldn’t be fooled by energy price freezes.

Save £219 on your gas and electricity bills

The gap between the priciest standard deals from the big six suppliers and the cheapest UK-wide deals has narrowed this month. But you can still save by switching.

Top five cheapest energy deals for December 2016 Supplier Tariff Annual price Tariff type Exit fee Saving from priciest big six standard tariff (Npower) Saving from cheapest big six standard tariff (British Gas) So Energy So Giraffe – Paperless £858 Fixed £10 (£5 per fuel) £219 £186 Avro Energy Simple and Chill – Paperless £871 Fixed n/a £206 £173 PFP Energy Together – December 2017 – fixed 40 – Paperless £881 Fixed £60 (£30 per fuel) £196 £163 Economy Energy Direct Saver 2017 (v2) – Paperless £889 Fixed £50 (£25 per fuel) £188 £155 Octopus Energy Octopus 12M Fixed – Paperless £898 Fixed n/a £179 £146 How these prices are calculated: Prices are based on a dual-fuel tariff for an average user (using 3,100kWh of electricity and 12,500kWh of gas per year), paying by direct debit and are averaged across all regions. Exact prices can vary according to region, usage and payment method. The prices given in the table above are correct as of 9 December 2016.

Local energy deals

Do you, or someone you know, live in Eastern England or Yorkshire? If so, then it’s cheaper to opt for an energy tariff available only in that region. This month, there are several regional tariffs cheaper than the top five cheapest UK-wide deals. Find out if you qualify in the table below.

Cheapest local energy deals for December 2016 Supplier Tariff Annual price Tariff type Exit fee Saving from priciest big six standard tariff (Npower) Where is it available? First Utility First Fixed November 2017 v4 Online – Paperless £839 Fixed £60 (£30 per fuel) £238 East of England Future Energy Future Comfort – Paper and Paperless £845 Fixed £28.57 £232 North east England and Yorkshire Robin Hood Energy Robin Hood Energy Nottingham v6 – Paperless £852 Fixed n/a £225 East Midlands How these prices are calculated: Prices are based on a dual-fuel tariff for an average user (using 3,100kWh of electricity and 12,500kWh of gas per year), paying by direct debit and are averaged across all regions. Exact prices can vary according to region, usage and payment method. The prices given in the table above are correct as of 9 December 2016. Check with the supplier for precise regional availability. Co-operative Energy’s tariffs have been removed as the data supplied was incorrect.

GB Energy, Co-operative Energy and small suppliers

Last month GB Energy Supply went out of business and its 160,000 customers were transferred to Co-operative Energy by energy market regulator Ofgem. Find out what to do if you were a GB Energy Supply customer.

But don’t let this put you off picking a small supplier. If it goes bust, your gas and electricity supply will never be cut off. Ofgem allocates a new energy supplier – you can choose to stick with it, or find a cheapest deal elsewhere. In fact, Co-operative Energy said it would honour the tariff prices GB Energy Supply’s customers were paying.

Don’t be fooled by energy price freezes

British Gas, SSE, Good Energy, Ebico and Utilita have all announced that they won’t increase the price of their standard energy tariff this winter. Though it’s reassuring to know that your gas and electricity prices won’t go up when you’re using the most, it doesn’t mean you’re on a good deal.

Which? Managing Director of Home and Legal Services, Alex Neill, said: ‘While it’s welcome that another big energy supplier is freezing its standard tariff prices, these are generally the most expensive deals on the market and customers should look to see if they can switch to a better deal.’

(All pricing data is supplied by Energylinx, and based on a dual-fuel medium user [3,100kWh electricity and 12,500kWh gas per year], paying by monthly direct debit and choosing paperless billing. Prices are averaged across UK regions and correct on 9 December 2016.)

