Urgent: Mamas and Papas car seats recalled over safety risk

The Mamas & Papas Nembus, Aureus and Altair have been recalled

After identifying a ‘safety concern’ with three of its car seats, Mamas and Papas has issued an urgent recall on the affected models, advising users to stop using them immediately.

The Mamas and Papas Nembus, Mamas and Papas Aureus and the Mamas and Papas Altair, all multi-group 1/2/3 car seats, were sold via Asda, Tesco Direct and some independents as well as via the Mamas & Papas website and factory stores.

They have been recalled because the car seat shell may crack in the event of an accident and won’t provide the intended level of protection.

The safety notice states that none of the affected car seats have been on sale since March 2015 and there have been ‘…no reports of any incidents involving any of the affected car seats…’

Parents are advised to stop using these car seats immediately and contact Mamas and Papas customer services.

The approval code can be found on the orange sticker

How to check your car seat

If you’ve purchased one of these car seats, or you know anyone who has, you can check to see if your model is affected by looking at the approval number on the orange sticker on the back of the seat.

The models affected have the ECE approval number 04 44596 — you can identify the seat by seeing if the number on the sticker matches the one pictured here.

What to do if your car seat is affected

If you own one of the affected seats, stop using it immediately and contact Mamas and Papas Customer Services team on 03332 412154.

A designated courier service will collect the car seat and customers will be issued with a refund or replacement.

Alternatively, owners can bring the car seat into a Mamas and Papas store where advisors will issue a refund or a suitable replacement product.

Proof of purchase is not required to return the seat

Even if you purchased your car seat from Asda, Tesco or Shop Direct (Littlewoods & Very), please still contact Mamas and Papas directly.

Mamas and Papas says: ‘we wish to thank you for your co-operation and apologise for any inconvenience caused by this recall.’

The approval code for this seat is the same as the one on the Bebehut Group 123 car seat which was recalled back in February this year, due to an issue with the harness.

