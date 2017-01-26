More HP laptop batteries recalled due to ‘fire hazard’

The HP Pavillion 17 is among the laptop models that may be at risk

HP has announced that further HP and Compaq laptops could be at risk from overheating, which could pose potential ‘fire and burn hazards’, after its initial product recall last July.

The American computing manufacturer says it has been monitoring the situation since last summer and that additional batteries are also at threat. If you bought an HP or Compaq PC between March 2013 and October 2016, read on to find out how to check whether you’re affected.

Crucially, if you checked your battery after the initial July product recall, it is essential to recheck it – even if you were informed then that it would not overheat. HP Pavilion, Envy and ProBooks are amongst the models affected, as well as the HP-owned Compaq Presario.

Is my HP laptop affected?

A validation program has been made available on the HP website to check whether your laptop is one of the afflicted.

Alternatively, you can check the barcode on the battery itself. Turn off your laptop and disconnect it from the mains. Then slide open the battery release on the bottom of the laptop and remove the battery.

If the barcode starts with any of the below combinations, there’s a chance it’s at risk.

What should I do next?

If your battery is on the list, you should head to the HP website to confirm whether your laptop is one of the machines that could end up giving you a nasty injury.

From there, you can go through the validation process to claim your free replacement battery. Once validated, HP will send out the new battery. If your battery was previously replaced after the July 2016 recall, you will not require another replacement battery.

In the meantime, HP says you can continue to use your laptop without the battery installed by connecting the laptop to the mains.

