Which? helps start £3 million of faulty goods claims

More than 1,100 people have used a new Which? online tool to start the process of returning faulty products worth a total of over £3m over the Christmas period.

Complaints range from a 99p mobile app that didn’t work to a £100,000 sports car with faulty brakes.

In a quarter of cases, the tool was used to complain about a faulty technology product, and one in ten used it to report a defective home appliance*.

The tool has also been used to try to return an incomplete bunch of roses, a faulty hot tub and even a horse with a different temperament to how it had been described.

The new Which? faulty goods tool launched in December 2016 and can help you claim a refund or replacement for faulty products.

Faulty goods complaint tool

Vickie Sheriff, Which? director of campaigns and communications, said: ‘If you’ve bought or been given a dud, it’s vital that you know your rights and act fast if something is not right.

‘You can use our new faulty goods tool to help guide you through the process.’

The tool can be used to automatically generate a letter requesting a refund, replacement or repair, where appropriate, for the purchaser to send to the retailer.

By 3 January this year, 1,178 people had already started the process to return faulty goods worth more than £3m in total.

Faulty goods – your rights

Under the Consumer Rights Act, all products must be of satisfactory quality, fit for purpose and as described. If you purchase a faulty product:

You have the right to reject and return your item, and get a refund within 30 days of purchase.

You could ask the retailer to repair or replace your item within six months of purchase.

Your rights against the retailer can last for up to six years but, after the first six months, the onus is on you to prove a fault was present at the time of purchase.

In complicated circumstances, where it is unclear what the next steps should be, Which? Legal Services can offer professional legal advice.

*Figures taken from the usage of the faulty goods tool are affected by market share and volumes of sales.

