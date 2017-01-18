Who’s the worst at hitting the tax return deadline?

Teenagers are eight times more likely than over 65s to file their taxes late, while Londoners are the worst at hitting the 31st January deadline, according to HMRC.

The tax agency has revealed which age groups filed their tax returns latest last year, and it appears that there’s a clear link between youth and the likelihood of receiving a £100 fine for missing the deadline.

Some 833 out of every 10,000 tax returns filed by teenagers were late, while pensioners were over eight-times more punctual, with just 104 out of every 10,000 returns submissions missing the deadline.

The graph below shows the differences between the generations when it came to filing their tax returns last year.

Londoners most likely to get £100 late penalty

On a regional basis, Londoners were most likely to be penalised for missing the deadline.

Some 310 out of every 10,000 returns were submitted after 31 January last year, slightly worse than the 267 per 10,000 in the North East, which finished runner-up on the most-tardy list.

There was a gold medal for Northern Irish taxpayers, who were the most punctual with a late return rate of just 178 per 10,000, similar to 184 per 10,000 in the South West.

Our interactive map below shows the best and worst regions for filing tax returns on time.

