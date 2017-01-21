Would you know if your white goods were dangerous?

Would you know if your tumble dryer or washing machine was at risk of catching fire?

If your washing machine or your tumble dryer was recalled, would you know about it? Less than half of us register our large appliances – and risk missing out on vital safety warnings.

There are 93 million wet and dry large appliances in UK homes, the government estimates. Many are kept for 10 years or more, yet never have a health check. And the majority can’t be tracked down if it’s discovered that they’re dangerous.

Unlike carmakers, who can trace owners through the DVLA, appliance manufacturers struggle to track down their products.

Less than half of British adults (43%) say they usually register their large appliances with the manufacturer, a recent YouGov survey for the Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances (AMDEA) found.

Those who don’t register their appliances said that they forgot (39%) or didn’t think they needed to (29%). They all risk missing out on potentially life-saving product safety notices.

Which? believes Whirlpool is failing customers by not moving quickly enough to recall unsafe tumble dryers. Head to our product safety campaign to find out how we’re challenging Whirlpool to take action

Whirlpool tumble dryer recall and appliance fires

When appliances catch fire, the results can be devastating. Last year a London Fire Brigade report found that a tower block fire in Shepherd’s Bush was started by a faulty Indesit tumble dryer. In 2010, Mr Santosh Benjamin Muthiah died in a house fire caused by a faulty Beko fridge-freezer.

At least 127 Whirlpool tumble dryer models pose a serious fire-risk – including models from Hotpoint, Indesit, Proline, Swan and Creda. So far, faulty Whirlpool tumble dryers have been linked to more than 750 fires. But Whirlpool is still advising owners that they can use their machines, as long as they aren’t left unattended and the filters are cleaned after every use.

We’ve asked the High Court to review whether Peterborough Trading Standards’ handling of the Whirlpool issue has been lawful.

Register your appliance

In the wake of high-profile product recalls such as this, AMDEA is calling on consumers to register their appliances – so that you get direct notifications if there’s a safety issue with your product. AMDEA says it has created its web tool to make it quicker and easier to register your products.

To register, you’ll need the serial number of your product. Most manufacturers will accept registrations of products which are up to 12 years old.

Follow this link to register your appliance

Avoid marketing opt-ins

Watch out for marketing traps, though. Make sure you opt out of receiving marketing when you register your appliance. Many brands automatically tick the option for you to receive marketing from undisclosed ‘third parties’ during the sign-up process but you can untick this box to opt out.

