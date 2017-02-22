Airlines ordered to compensate delayed passengers

Five airlines that fly into Europe have been told they must pay compensation to passengers for delays.

American, Emirates, Etihad, Singapore and Turkish Airlines will have to obey European laws or face court action.

All had told the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) that they did not pay compensation when delays on their services led to passengers missed a connecting flight.

But compensation is in fact due if passengers arrive at their final destination more than three hours late.

Depending on the distance of your flight, and the length of your delay and the reason for it, you could be entitled to claim compensation.

Find out how to claim compensation for a delayed flight.

Call for new ombudsman

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home and legal services, said: “It is appalling that some airlines believe they are above the law and do not have to pay passengers the compensation they are legally entitled to.

“It should be much simpler for passengers to claim money for delays, and the government must legislate for a new ombudsman that all airlines are required to join.

“As the UK leaves the EU, the government should ensure that consumers are not worse off and work to enhance passengers’ rights beyond the current rules.”

The CAA has also taken action against low-cost Spanish airline Vueling, asking it to comply with the industry’s minimum requirements of providing passenger care in the case of delays and cancellations.

Under the Denied Boarding Regulation, you could be entitled to meals, refreshments, phone calls and emails.

What you’re entitled to depends on the length of the flight and the delay.

Know what you are entitled to under which flight delay circumstances.