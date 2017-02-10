Cordless vacuums sales surge

Cordless vacs now account for 40% of the market value for vacuum cleaners, fuelled by the appeal of convenience, increasing choice of models, and a flurry of promotions.

Research from GFK show that sales of cordless vacuums grew by 33% in 2016, compared with falling sales for upright vacuums and cylinder vacuums, which were down 11% and 12% respectively.

Our own research tells a similar story: when we asked members which appliances they’d bought in the past two years, more had bought a cordless vacuum than a corded one.*

Check out our cordless vacuum cleaner reviews to find a model that will help you clean up without getting cleaned out.

Why are cordless vacuum cleaners so popular?

The rising appeal of cordless cleaners can be attributed mostly to their lightness and convenience. Being able to grab your vac from its wall mount and zip around without changing plug sockets is perfect for tight schedules, quick clean ups and the chore-averse.

But there’s a payoff for the extra convenience you get from a cordless vacuum. They’re limited by battery life and have a smaller capacity than standard models, meaning you’ll have to empty them more regularly. They also struggle to tackle dust as well as their corded cousins.

Our testing has revealed that the average dust pick up for corded vacuums is much better than for cordless ones, but we’ve also discovered that there’s less of a marked difference between the two when comparing the best of both types, particularly on hard floors.

To see which type of vacuum cleaner might be best for you, check out our guide to corded vs cordless vacuum cleaners.

Cordless models are more expensive than their corded counterparts on average. But the influx of cheaper models with aesthetic similarities to Dyson cordless vacuums, as well as a constant stream of promotions on these products, has boosted the cordless craze.

Cordless vacuum cleaners on offer

The average price of a cordless vacuum is around £200, which is quite a bit more expensive than the average corded alternative, at £113. But we’ve found that some models from brands like Vax and Bosch are so often on offer, you could avoid ever paying full price.

Particularly with cordless vacs, it pays to shop around for sale items, and it seems that’s exactly what a lot of people are doing. According to research from GfK, a quarter of the cordless vacuum sales in 2016 were made in November and December, during promotion periods such as Black Friday.

When we surveyed Which? members, 38% of those who had bought a cordless vacuum in the last two years paid between £100-£199, while 34% paid £200-£299.* Some models, such as the Dyson V8 Absolute retail for over £400, and are discounted less often.

It is possible to get a good cordless vacuum for less than £200, but you’ll have to choose wisely – browse the best cordless vacuum cleaners to find our top scorers for your budget.

*Survey of 1,278 Which? members, January 2017

