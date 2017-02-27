Make your Southern season ticket compensation claim now

Due to the huge levels of disruption during 2016, train operator Southern is compensating customers who travelled regularly on its network.

However, tens of thousands of Southern customers eligible for compensation are yet to claim.

A compensation scheme and online compensation portal, first announced in early December and promised for January, is finally live on Southern’s website and accepting claims from eligible Southern passengers.

As many as 44,000 passengers yet to claim

When the compensation scheme was first announced, beleaguered Southern passengers had been told that they would be compensated in January.

But the launch of the online compensation claim form was delayed until now as Southern made efforts to contact 40,000 customers directly to let them know that they were eligible for compensation.

However, according to figures released by the Department for Transport, more than 84,000 Southern passengers are due compensation.

This means that more than 44,000 Southern passengers will have to start their claims themselves before the 30 April deadline.

Which? Director of Communications and Campaign Vickie Sheriff said: ‘Southern passengers have endured months of misery and a frustrating delay in being able to claim this extra compensation. Southern need to make sure that their customers are fully aware of what they are entitled to as a result of the disruption they’ve faced.

‘We urge season ticket holders to get their claim in before the end of April.’

How do I claim my Southern delay compensation?

To qualify, you must have held a minimum of 12 weeks’ worth of season tickets between 1 April and 31 December 2016.

You will need to enter the following information on the Southern compensation portal:

season ticket duration – weekly, monthly or annual

ticket number

ticket origin/destination

photocard number (for paper tickets)

cost of ticket

scan or photo of ticket (Which? believes proof of purchase such as a bank statement or booking details should be enough)

method and place of purchase.

The government said the one-off compensation payment could be paid directly into passengers’ bank accounts or claimed as vouchers.

At the time of writing, compensation is only available as an electronic bank transfer (Bacs) or Visa credit/debit card payment.

Annual season ticket holders will receive one twelfth the cost of the annual season ticket.

Monthly season ticket holders will receive the value of one monthly ticket.

Weekly season ticket holders will receive the cost of four weekly tickets.

How long do I have to claim my Southern delay compensation?

Southern says that it has now finished the process of contacting the customers it has details for and has set a deadline for those remaining to submit their own claims by 30 April 2017.

Delay repay 15

Under the separate ‘Delay Repay 15’ scheme, Thameslink, Great Northern, Southern and Gatwick Express airport-train passengers can now claim 25% of the cost of the single fare for delays of 15-29 minutes.

Passengers can apply for compensation through the train operating company.