Ryanair Holidays: always beaten on price?

Ryanair Holidays was quietly suspended in January, despite launching only a month earlier. Which? Travel research into the prices it offered reveals why.

Never heard of Logitravel? Neither had we until Ryanair Holidays began operating late last year, working in partnership with the Spanish tour operator.

Ryanair said that its new package travel service would transform the market. ‘Customers have been paying too much,’ it proclaimed.

But Logitravel already provided packages, flights and hotels on its own website. So we compared identical holidays, in 14 locations, on the two sites to see whether Ryanair Holidays lives up to the hype.

The conclusion? Ryanair Holidays was beaten on price in each instance.

It ranged from being £19 to £162 more expensive. In some cases, the same Logitravel package option was cheaper; in others, you needed to book the hotel and flight separately through Logitravel to secure the lower price.

Ultimately, though, the result was the same – a cheaper holiday.

Service shut down

On 9 Jan, we asked Ryanair why it was more expensive than Logitravel, but it didn’t provide a satisfactory answer. Then, on 20 Jan, it suspended Ryanair Holidays and released a statement.

‘Ryanair today confirmed it has temporarily suspended its Holidays service and terminated its agreement with the software provider who was found to be unlawfully scraping Ryanair’s low fares.

‘All existing Ryanair Holidays bookings are secure, and Ryanair is currently finalising an agreement with a new software provider, who it expects to appoint shortly.’

Logitravel denies ‘unlawfully scraping low fares’.

Ryanair is currently looking for a new software provider and has said that Ryanair Holidays will be relaunched shortly.