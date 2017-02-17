Will your energy bill rise by £360?

It’s the time of year when you’re likely to be using the most energy. The heating and kettle are on, and you’re taking extra hot showers. But with 22 cheap fixed energy deals ending this month, some bills could jump by more than £300 a year. Use our research to keep your bills down when your heating is on.

A third of the deals ending this month are from Extra Energy. If you’re on one of these deals, your annual energy bill is set to rise the most – by £330 or more. The biggest increase is for those on Extra Energy’s Fresh Fixed Price Feb 2017 v4 Paperless deal, who will see their annual bill leap by £362 – going from £768 to £1,130.

Even if you’re with another gas and electricity supplier, the average bill increase after your fixed deal expires this month is £245 a year. So it’s well worth shopping around to find a cheap deal before your bills rise.

EDF, Npower and Scottish Power have all announced price rises this year, while British Gas has frozen prices until August. Regardless, the prices of standard energy deals – whether from the big six or smaller energy suppliers – are rarely the cheapest option.

Find out how much money you could save on your energy bill in 2017. Use our independent gas and electricity switching site, Which? Switch, to find a cheap energy deal. Or you can call us on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220235.

Fixed energy deals ending in February 2017

British Gas, EDF Energy, Npower and SSE all have fixed energy deals coming to an end this month. With the exception of SSE’s deal, the price you pay for your gas and electricity will rise once your deal expires.

This is because you’ll be automatically transferred onto your energy’s supplier’s standard tariff. This is often its most expensive. It also has a variable price, which means you’ll be affected by any price rises your supplier announces.

We’ve listed all the fixed deals ending in February below, so you can check whether yours is among them. If so, you still have time to take action to avoid paying a higher price.

The table below lists fixed energy deals ending this month that will result in a £200 or more increase in your bill on average over a year. Tariffs ending with a smaller impact are listed below. Scroll down for the cheapest energy deals you can switch to now.

Energy deals ending in February with £200+ bill increase

Supplier Tariff Average price across the UK Standard tariff price Average price increase British Gas Collective Fix February 2017 – Paper and Paperless £744 £1,044 £230 Co-operative Energy Co-op Online February 2017 – Paperless £850 £1,121 £271 EDF Energy Blue+Price Promise February 2017 – Paperless £841 £1,082 £241 Extra Energy Clear Fixed Price Feb 2017 v1 to v3 – Paperless £772 to £799 £1,130 £331 to £357 Extra Energy Fresh Fixed Price Feb 2017 v1 to v4 – Paperless £768 to £791 £1,130 £338 to £361 First Utility iSave Fixed February 2017 and v2 Paperless £829 or £824 £1,070 £241 or £246 First Utility Quidco Collective February 2017 – Paperless £827 £1,070 £243 Npower Online Price Fix February 2017 – Paperless £805 £1,077 £272 PFP Energy Together – February 2017 – fixed 29 to 31 – Paperless £778 to £794 £1,058 £264 to £280

Table notes: Prices are based on a dual-fuel tariff, averaged across UK regions, for a household with average consumption (using 3,100kWh of electricity and 12,500kWh of gas a year), paying by direct debit. Exact prices can vary according to region, usage and payment method. Prices have been rounded up and are correct at 14 February 2017.

Other tariffs ending this month, but which will make less than £200 impact on your annual bill, are EDF Energy Blue+Fixed Price February 2017 – Paperless, GnERGY Fixed February 2017 – Paperless, Npower Price Fix February 2017 – Paper and Paperless, Npower Pre Pay Fix Feb 2017 – Paper and Paperless, and SSE Fix & Shop Feb 17 – Paperless.

Cheapest energy deals for February 2017

Save money on your annual energy bill with one of the deals below. They’re all at least £200 cheaper than any of the big six energy firms’ standard tariffs.

The top five cheapest UK-wide dual-fuel energy tariffs this month are:

£834 Iresa Flex4 12month Fixed Direct Debit £880 Tonik Energy Positive Energy v2 £880 Toto Energy Go with the flow – Smart direct debit (£885 if you don’t have a smart meter) £887 Avro Energy Simple and Switch £889 Economy Energy Direct Saver 2017 (v2)

If your fixed gas or electricity tariff is ending this month, you won’t have to pay an exit fee to switch to a new energy deal or supplier. In the last 49 days of your deal, energy firms cannot charge exit fees. But if you’re on your supplier’s standard tariff, you’re effectively out of contract and can switch any time without paying anything.

(The prices shown above are provided by Energylinx, based on the details of a dual-fuel medium user who uses 12,500kWh gas and 3,100kWh electricity per year, pays by monthly direct debit and chooses paperless billing. Prices are averaged across all UK regions and correct as of 14 February 2017.)