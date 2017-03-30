Phishing email targets Nando’s fans

Nando’s fans with a taste for a bargain are being targeted in a scam email circulating from what appears to be a fake deals site.

The phishing email says that the reader has been chosen from 50,000 newsletter subscribers to apply for the chance to become a ‘secret diner’ and win a Nando’s gift card.

It encourages the recipient to follow a link to an online application form, from which the scammers can steal their information.

If you click through to a website from an email thinking it is genuine, make sure you also double-check the authenticity of the website landing page.

Read our tips to spot a fake, fraudulent or scam website.

Response from Nando’s

A Nando’s spokesperson said: ‘We have recently been made aware of a number of sites claiming an affiliation with Nando’s through mystery shopper programmes.

‘We have no connection with these organisations and do not currently run any mystery shopping programmes.

‘However, we are committed to getting customer feedback through our customer satisfaction surveys.

‘As and when customers make us aware of scam emails, we take the appropriate action with the companies involved and always advise our customers to contact us if they are unsure of the validity of an email.’

Signs of a scam

There are usually telltale signs of a scam in a phishing email, such as spelling errors and outdated information, that should suggest that a message is not genuine.

It’s always worth checking the address the email comes from for spoofing, as scammers often pretend to be from the company or organisation contacting you.

For example, you can see that this phishing email would appear in your inbox as being from ‘Nando’ but, on closer inspection, you can see that it has actually been sent from abi@com.planet4deal.co.uk.

The email also creates a sense of urgency, saying ‘…we only have a few gift cards to give, so be quick not to miss your chance’, which is a typical feature of fake emails. Scammers want you to act quickly, without pausing to consider whether it might be fake.

If you’re unsure of how to identify a scam, read our ‘Seven ways to spot a scam’ advice guide.