Samsung Galaxy S8 – our best look yet

Samsung decided not to launch the Galaxy S8 at MWC but teased that it will be launched at an event on 29 March.

The announcement was followed by a leaked image on Twitter courtesy of Evan Blass, which gave us what looks to be an official shot of the S8.

The absence of the S8 from MWC left the door open for the likes of LG and Huawei to steal back some of the limelight from Samsung’s titanic Android range.

It’s an opportunity many of Samsung’s competitors grabbed with both hands. We saw the LG G6 with its new 18:9 ratio screen, the Huawei P10 with its Leica-crafted cameras and the Sony XZ Premium complete with 4K HDR screen.

It’s safe to say Samsung will have its work cut out convincing the world that the S8 is the go to handset for anyone buying a new smartphone in 2017. We’ll have boots on the ground at Samsung’s Unpacked event in London on 29 March where we’ll go hands on with Samsung’s latest and, hopefully, greatest smartphone.

Best Buy smartphones – truly marvelous mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S8 – design and display

If the image is real then it’s as sleek as you’d expect from Samsung’s flagship range, but the extremely narrow bezel is new, as is the lack of a home button. This could mean that the S8 will have on-screen Android navigation, or something completely new.

The screen is curved like the S7 Edge, which could mean Samsung has had enough of splitting its flagship range into two different handsets and we won’t be getting an S8 Edge.

It’s impossible to confirm the leaked image’s validity without an official word from Samsung, but the picture does line up with some of the rumours we’ve heard about the S8. Korean website ETNews suggested that the Galaxy S8 wouldn’t have a home button, freeing up space for the display, and multiple sources suggested the S8 would have smaller bezels than the S7.

Samsung Galaxy S8 – cameras

An ‘insider leak’ from a Chinese source suggests the S8 will have a dual camera, AndroidPit reports. This would bring it in line with the LG G6 and Huawei 910, both of which have two rear cameras. It adds that one lens will be 12Mp, while the other is 13Mp. This means users could play around with depth of field, blurring backgrounds to focus on a particular subject.

ETNews says the front camera will boast automatic focus, something you’d usually find on the back of a phone. That would make it more powerful than the front snapper found on the Galaxy S7 (right). Citing several sources, The Guardian is reporting that the S8’s main camera will feature built-in object recognition.

Samsung Galaxy S8 – processor and battery life

Two months ago, SamMobile ‘confirmed’ that the S8 won’t feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. If true, that means that none of your existing headphones will work with the Galaxy S8 unless they’re wireless. To make matters a little more confusing, the Guardian instead reports that the S8 will have a traditional 3.5mm headphone socket and a USB-C port.

So what’s going to power the Galaxy S8? The S7 runs on a Snapdragon 820 chip and 4GB of Ram, so it copes very well with multitasking. A report from Forbes says that the follow-up will debut the Snapdragon 835 processor, and a ‘leak’ posted to Chinese social media site Weibo says the S8 will have 6GB of Ram.

The Galaxy S7 has a 3,000 mAh battery, which we ran through our lab tests as part of our full review. Considering the controversy surrounding the Note 7’s battery, Samsung will be keen to make sure things run smoothly this time around. There are no battery specs to talk about at this stage, but with a larger, higher-quality screen, we’d expect a big battery.

One year later – Samsung Galaxy S7

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is almost a year old now. It has a 5.1-inch display, and out of the box it comes with either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. You can improve this with a micro-SD card. The Galaxy S7 is waterproof (IP68-rated), which means it can survive a dip underwater. See our guide to waterproof tech for more on IP ratings.

We’ve run the Galaxy S7 through our rigorous tests to see if it’s worth your hard-earned cash. We were sure to give plenty of attention to the mobile’s cameras, battery life, ease of use and display quality. To see whether or not the S7 is a proven Best Buy smartphone, you’ll have to head over to our Samsung Galaxy S7 review.

What sort of features are you hoping to see from the Galaxy S8? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.