Sky Q finally receives long-awaited features in new update

For the last week Sky has been rolling out a major update to Sky Q set-top boxes that brings along some major new features.

Undoubtedly the biggest change brought on by the update is that owners can finally use the voice control function of their Sky Q remote. On the side of the remote is a small button labelled with a microphone – hold it down and speak into the controller and you can control the box solely with your voice.

Not only can you navigate directly to movies or TV shows by simply saying their name, but you also don’t need to be that precise with your commands. Asking to see the “Manchester United game”, for example, will take you to their next televised fixture in the planner.

You can also search films via a variety of criteria, such as director, leading star, or simply “something new”. In a fun Easter Egg from Sky, famous quotes will even work – “I’ll have what she’s having” will take you to When Harry Met Sally, for example.

This function is only available to those who have a Sky Q Touch remote, though. That should be all Sky Q 2TB owners – others may have the non-touch variant, which has the familiar Sky arrow buttons in its centre, rather than a touch-sensitive pad.

Quality of life changes

Whilst the voice commands are a welcome addition, the changes that long-term Sky Q users may most be looking forward to are those made to the electronic programme guide (EPG).

The ‘My Q’ page is now the default homepage on the main menu. It offers a tailored set of recommendations depending on what you’ve been watching or recording, whilst the ‘Continue Watching’ option allows you to jump straight back in to whatever recorded or on-demand content you were in the middle of enjoying when you last switched on. Mercifully, the ‘TV Guide’ is only one swipe away from this new homepage, too.

Sky says that the update will reach all Sky Q customers by the end of Spring. Interested? Click the link to see our full Sky Q 2TB box review.