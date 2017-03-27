Switch energy firm to get 2008 prices back

Energy price rises aplenty are coming into force, but exclusive Which? research has found that you could turn back the clock on your energy bills to 2008 prices, cutting your bill by 22%.

Millions of customers with British Gas, Eon, EDF Energy, Npower, Scottish Power and SSE on their standard energy deals are overpaying for energy. The average annual cost of a dual-fuel deal with a Big Six supplier will be £1,131 after all of their price rises have taken effect. But the cheapest energy deal on the market costs just £839 per year.

Energy price rises

Five of the Big Six energy firms, excluding British Gas, have either already raised their prices or will do so during April. Smaller firms, including Co-operative Energy, First Utility, Ovo Energy and Utilita, have also announced price hikes.

Most recently, not-for-profit energy firm Robin Hood Energy said it will increase prices by 17% for dual-fuel customers on its standard tariff from 22 April.

The government is considering the possibility of introducing an energy price cap, to protect vulnerable customers overpaying the most – although nothing definitive has been announced. Customers with prepayment meters will see a price cap come into force from 1 April.

Which? Managing Director of Home Products and Services, Alex Neill, said: ‘Far too many people are still stuck on some of the most expensive deals. With five of the Big Six set to increase their prices, consumers could save £250 a year by switching to a cheaper deal now.

‘With speculation rife that the Government may introduce a price cap, it is vital the regulator ensures that any price control makes a real difference for people struggling with their bills.’

Ten cheapest energy tariffs on 25 March 2017

Energy firm Tariff name Tariff type Annual cost Iresa Flex4 12month Fixed Direct Debit Fixed £839 Economy Energy Direct Saver 2017 Fixed £843 Avro Energy Simple and Bright Fixed £871 Tonik Energy Positive Energy Fixed £880 So Energy So Hippo Fixed £880 Toto Energy Go with the flow – direct debit Variable £885 Affect Energy Fixed Until March 2018 Fixed £896 Bristol Energy Britsol Energy 1 Year Fix Fixed £906 iSupply Energy iFix 12 Fixed £907 Octopus Energy Octopus 12M Fixed Fixed £907

What you need to know about standard gas and electricity deals

Standard energy tariffs, also called variable tariffs, are an energy supplier’s default tariff. If your fixed energy deal comes to an end, you’re out of contract and you’ll automatically be transferred onto a standard tariff, unless you take action and switch to another fixed deal.

Standard tariffs are often your energy company’s priciest tariff. So it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your energy deal and switch before you roll onto a standard tariff.

Which? research has discovered that switching from a pricey standard tariff to one of the cheapest on the market could help you turn back time on your energy bills.

[Pricing data from Energylinx, correct at 25 March 2017. Prices are based on typical medium household use (12,500kWh gas and 3,100kWh electricity per year), paying by monthly direct debit. Prices are averaged across all regions. Only tariffs available UK-wide are included.]

In 2008, gas prices were 25% lower and electricity prices were 23% lower than in February 2017, according to the official measure of UK inflation (CPIH).