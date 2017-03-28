Which? Awards 2017: shortlisted brands revealed

The best brands from a host of sectors, including supermarkets, manufacturers, banks and retailers, have been announced today in advance of the upcoming 2017 Which? Awards.

The Which? Awards publicly recognise and reward the very best brands that consistently get it right for UK consumers. The winners will be revealed at a ceremony in London on 17 May.

The awards will see big household names go head to head with smaller, challenger brands in categories such as Which? Retailer of the Year, where John Lewis and Apple are up against the likes of newcomer allbeauty and audio specialist Richer Sounds. It’s a similar picture in the Which? Computing & Mobile Brand of the Year where Which? Awards newcomer Huawei faces market-leaders Lenovo and Apple.

For the prestigious Which? Supermarket of the Year award, the discounters are again challenging their high-end rivals, with Aldi, Lidl and Iceland competing against Marks & Spencer and Waitrose for the title.

The full shortlist includes:

Which? Banking Brand of the Year 2017: First Direct; Nationwide; TSB

Which? Insurance Provider of the Year 2017: John Lewis Financial Services; LV=; M&S Bank; NFU Mutual

Which? Supermarket of the Year 2017: Aldi; Iceland; Lidl; Marks & Spencer; Waitrose

Which? Computing & Mobile Brand of the Year 2017: Apple; Huawei; Lenovo

Which? Sound & Vision Brand of the Year 2017: Fujifilm; Panasonic; Samsung

Which? Home Appliance Brand of the Year 2017: Bosch; LG; Miele; Samsung; Siemens

Which? Telecom Services Provider of the Year 2017: Giffgaff; Utility Warehouse; Zen Internet

Which? Retailer of the Year 2017: allbeauty; Apple; John Lewis; Richer Sounds; Toolstation

Which? Travel Brand of the Year 2017: Inntravel; Premier Inn; Regent Seven Seas; Riviera Travel; Trailfinders

Which? Trusted Trader of the Year 2017: Homeglaze Home Improvements Ltd; Justin Bucknell Electrical Ltd; Proclene Ltd; Finesse Windows Ltd

The Which? Awards are unlike others because they are completely independent. A company can’t nominate itself and the shortlist is chosen by our experts based on research, testing, Which? endorsements (such as Best Buy and Recommended Provider status) and feedback from Which? members and the general public throughout the year.

Peter Vicary-Smith, Which? chief executive said: