Best Nespresso compatible capsules for 2017 revealed

You can cut the cost of your morning Nespresso fix without compromising on flavour if you switch to our best compatible pod.

We’ve taste-tested a range of Nespresso and compatible capsules for 2017, and the cheapest coffee pod we tested defied expectation and topped our leaderboard. Our panel of coffee experts described the coffee it produced as ‘almost velvety’ with warm fruity flavours.

What’s more, switching from your current Nespresso pod could save you more than £90 a year, based on drinking two coffees per day.*

Find out which cheap coffee pod topped our tests – and the other Best Buy coffee capsules we recommend – by heading to our full Nespresso-compatible capsule taste test results.

Our Nespresso capsule test

We asked a panel of coffee experts to try 15 Nespresso and Nespresso-compatible pods in a blind taste test. We tested Nespresso’s Arpeggio, Ristretto and Roma capsules, along with popular compatible pods from brands including Cafédirect, Cafépod, Café Royal, Carte Noire, Dualit, Percol, Starbucks and Taylors. We also sampled supermarket own-brand pods from Aldi, M&S, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose.

Our experts sipped more than 160 cups of espresso between them. Each espresso was rated on a number of measures, including aroma, appearance and flavour, and was tested both with and without milk. Three capsules scored highly enough to be named Best Buys, but others proved disappointing. Our panel labelled one coffee ‘heavy’ and ‘plain’ while another was considered bland and lacking in body and flavour.

Are premium Nespresso compatible capsules any good?



Most of Nespresso’s competitors focus on providing cheaper pods or a wider variety of flavours, but ‘Artisan’ coffee pods aim to tempt you with a supposedly superior coffee experience.

We put seven of these self-styled artisan coffee capsules to the test and found that they do offer something different, although it may not be to everybody’s taste. The pods we tested tended to have a higher Italian-style roast – which produces a stronger flavour.

Artisan pods from Café Liégeois, Caffè Bravi , Caffé Karoma, Caffé Moreno, Caffè Ottavo, CRU and Pellini were all served up to our panel. Find out which of these premium pods our experts liked best by checking our Nespresso-compatible capsule results.

Using Nespresso-compatible capsules



Even if you’ve got a favourite Nespresso pod, it’s worth branching out and experimenting with the wealth of new coffee flavours made available by the rise of compatible pods.

Our guide to using Nespresso-compatible capsules answers all your burning capsule questions, and gives step-by-step tips on how to use them in your Nespresso machine to get the best results.

*Calculation based on the price of a standard Nespresso capsule vs our best-scoring compatible pod, and two coffees per day over one year.