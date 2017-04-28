GoPro’s upcoming Fusion camera can record 360-degree video, which means you’ll be able to interact with your footage in a completely new way.

It’s been a busy couple of months for GoPro, which, aside from announcing its VR camera, has also been working on the Karma drone and a follow-up to the Hero5. We take a closer look below.

Meet the GoPro Fusion – a spherical camera

In a rather unexpected move, GoPro has announced the Fusion, a 5.2K spherical camera that can shoot VR content alongside standard video. The well-known action-cam maker is on the hunt for ‘content professionals’ to test out the new device, with GoPro planning to release the Fusion to the masses ‘before the end of the year’.

As the camera can capture 360-degree video, you’ll be able to click and drag around scenes when viewing the recording on a PC. In fact, 360-degree content is already supported on mobile through the official YouTube app. Assuming you have a mobile-compatible VR headset (Google Cardboard is the cheapest and less than £10), you’ll be able to hold your phone to your eyes and physically turn your head to ‘look around’ videos . GoPro says using the GoPro Fusion is like ‘fusing six GoPro cameras into one’.

The Fusion will work right out of the box with existing GoPro mounts and handheld accessories, which makes transporting it that little bit easier. There aren’t many pictures of the elusive device around at the moment, although we have been treated to a glimpse of its filming power thanks to a YouTube video.

What else is GoPro working on?

The GoPro Hero6

We know for a fact that GoPro is working on its next action camera, the Hero6. Earlier in the year, CEO Nick Woodman confirmed the group’s plans, revealing: ‘There will be new cameras and other accessories released during the year and a new camera namely being Hero6.’

As soon as we get our hands on the Hero6, we’ll be putting together a first look review offering a closer look at its key features. In the meantime, see what we thought of the Hero5.

Drones

GoPro’s first drone, the Karma, had to deal with some turbulence late last year when it was recalled following reports of batteries disconnecting. Now, the GoPro Karma is back in stock in the UK, but you’ll have to part with £870 if you want one.

The Karma is designed to hold a regular GoPro camera in the air for users who want to grab some bird’s-eye shots. It’s portable and folds up into its own lightweight case, although if you buy one a GoPro camera isn’t included.

We’ll be testing drones later this year, so stay tuned.

Cameras for your holiday tested

Action cams



Of course, you might not want to wait around for the GoPro Fusion. If you’re heading off on a skiing trip or tackling a rocky bike path through the mountains, an action cam could be perfect for capturing the experience.

We’ve put GoPro’s action cam range through its paces, which includes the GoPro Hero5 Black. This £320 camera is waterproof right out of the box (up to 10 metres without an optional protective case) and records 4K video at 30fps. It can take still images too, and built-in voice control means you can snap a picture even if your hands are full. See our GoPro Hero5 Black review for more details.

Competing against the GoPro is Sony’s pricier FDR-X3000R. It’s a £500 4K camera with built-in GPS. The camera takes 12Mp photos and comes with a mini clip-on screen that lets you see what the camera is capturing. SteadyShot technology helps to reduce camera shake and keep video footage looking stable even if you’re travelling at high speed. Is this a Best Buy action cam? Our Sony FDR-X3000R review reveals all.

DSLR cameras



For holiday-goers planning a relaxing break, a Best Buy DSLR can capture crystal-clear photos of dazzling cities and sunsets. We’ve tested DSLR cameras of all shapes and sizes, with prices starting from around £250 and rising all the way up to £5,000.

Fujifilm’s X-A10 camera is the latest DSLR to reach our test lab. It’s retro-styled with a 16Mp sensor and a 3-inch LCD screen, which can tilt 180 degrees in ‘selfie mode’. Pop-up flash helps you shoot in low light, and the camera is wi-fi equipped, which means you can use the Fujifilm smartphone app as a remote. To see if this is a proven Best Buy, read our Fujifilm X-A10 review.

The Canon EOS 700D might be on your radar if you’re looking for a budget DSLR. It’s around £400, and Canon’s wide range of interchangeable lenses lets you swap things around depending on what you’re taking pictures of. There’s an 18Mp sensor, speedy autofocus and ‘scene mode’ shooting presets that you can flick through depending on lighting. For more details, see our Canon EOS 700D review.

