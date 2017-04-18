Have you spotted faulty Catseyes?

More than half of the drivers who took part in a recent Which? member survey noticed reflective road studs (Catseyes) that were faulty or not working on major roads while they were driving in the dark.

Of those who noticed the defective Catseyes, almost three quarters said it affected their driving.

Who to report faulty Catseyes to

As with potholes, car users are encouraged to report any defects to the relevant local or highway authority.

But finding out who to report faulty Catseyes to can be a bit tricky, as it depends on the type of road; do you need to report a faulty Catseye located on a major trunk road or a local road?

Management of UK roads is shared between local authorities and the devolved UK administrations, so you’ll need to find out who is responsible before reporting the problem.

Fault reporting made easy

We’ve created a new online guide to make it easier for you to find out which authority to report broken Catseyes to and how they prefer to be contacted – if more of us report faulty road studs, it will be better for all drivers.

Once they have been reported, missing or broken reflective road studs are often dealt with based on a priority system that takes into account the type of road, the severity of the fault and whether there are consecutive defects.

Why Catseyes stop working

Reflective road studs can stop working for a range of reasons, including failures in the bonding material used to fix them to the road, problems with the self-cleaning mechanism or the rubber housing becoming detached from its mounting.

The studs bear the brunt of heavy vehicles’ wheels on a regular basis, as well as the weather, which can cause them to fail over time.