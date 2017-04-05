Millions let down by poor broadband service – Which? fights back

A decent broadband connection is considered a modern day essential but a new Which? survey has found that 59% of households – 16 million across the country – experience​​d some kind of problem with their home internet connection in the last year.

Three in ten of those affected said the issues made it much more difficult to pay bills online or to use online banking services, and 19% even said that the problems have had a negative financial impact on them.

New broadband campaign and online tools

To help consumers get better connected, Which? is today launching a new campaign to Fix Bad Broadband.

As part of the campaign it’s also developed a free broadband speed checker and is calling on people to use the tool to find out their actual broadband speed. This will help customers to ensure they’re getting the speeds that they expect and will enable Which? to build a picture of the real speeds and problems people are experiencing across the country.

Customers that are unhappy about their speeds can use Which?’s new broadband complaint tool to quickly make a formal complaint to their provider.

The new tools are accompanied by a raft of practical advice giving tips on how to speed up slow connections and how to switch broadband providers.

Which? Managing Director of Home Services Alex Neill said: ‘With millions of us frustrated by​ bad broadband and stopped from doing the simplest of online tasks, we have launched a new, free tool to help people improve their connection.

‘There is nothing more annoying than your internet cutting out​ when you’re streaming your favourite programme​, ​or ​when you’ve spent ages filling your online ​shopping​ basket but your connection is too slow to get you to the checkout. ​Far too many people are experiencing problems with their broadband across the country and we want to help people to​ fix ​it.’