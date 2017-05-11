A company behind almost 100m nuisance calls has been fined a record £400,000 by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

The penalty was issued to Keurboom Communications after more than 1,000 people complained about receiving automated nuisance calls on a wide range of subjects, including PPI compensation and road traffic accident claims.

Keurboom Communications was in breach of the law, as it did not have the specific consent of the people it made automated marketing calls to.

Which? has been campaigning to end nuisance calls, pushing regulators to fissue more fines to offending companies.

Directors should be personally accountable

Which? home products and services managing director Alex Neill said: ‘Nuisance calls are a menace, so it’s right that the companies making them are held to account and hit with big fines.

‘The next government should swiftly bring in new powers to hold directors personally accountable for these unlawful calls.’

In April 2016, the failure of Keurboom Communications to comply with seven information notice requests from the ICO led to the firm and its director, Gregory Rudd, being fined £1,500 and £1,000 respectively, plus costs, at Luton Magistrates’ Court.

Stop nuisance calls and texts

If you’re also receiving unwanted calls or texts, you can complain about the company or number you receive them from to a range of organisations, including the Telephone Preference Service (TPS), communications regulator Ofcom or the ICO.

Our free advice can give you practical tips to stop and report nuisance calls and texts .

You could also consider call blocking technology and should be wary of tick boxes that request consent for your details to be passed onto third parties.

End nuisance calls

More than 500,000 people have signed up to support the Which? campaign to call time on nuisance calls and texts. We’re urging government, regulators and businesses to take action to protect people from unwanted callers.

We also want company directors to be held accountable for nuisance calls and prevent repeat offenders.