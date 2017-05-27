More misery for Vodafone and EE mobile phone customers 

EE and Vodafone have been rated as the worst mobile phone providers in Which?’s annual mobile phone customer satisfaction survey.

Despite being two of the UK’s biggest mobile phone providers, the companies received poor feedback from their users and only managed customer scores of just 50%.

It’s not the first time that EE and Vodafone have done poorly in our satisfaction survey. In fact EE has either come bottom, or close to the bottom, of our rankings every year since its creation in 2012, while Vodafone has consistently been one of the lowest-scoring providers since 2014.

Customers of both networks were unimpressed with the value for money they get and, despite EE’s strong mobile coverage and fast 4G download speeds, only one in five of its customers would definitely recommend EE (22%) to a friend or family member. Only a quarter (24%) of customers would recommend Vodafone.

The performance of EE and Vodafone is in stark contrast to that of the providers that sit at the top of the table.

Our survey showed that customers of smaller companies – such as Giffgaff, Utility Warehouse and Tesco Mobile – are often far happier with the service that they receive. For example, both Giffgaff and Tesco Mobile received four star ratings for the customer support that they offer – in comparison EE and Vodafone only managed two star ratings.

As well as reviewing the performance of the UK’s biggest mobile phone companies, the survey also revealed that only a quarter of mobile customers (26%) had switched provider in the last two years.

As part of its ‘Consumer Agenda for Government’ Which? is calling on the next government to ensure Ofcom continues to deliver critical consumer focused reforms to the mobile market, such as introducing provider-led switching, which would make it easier for consumers to change provider.

Last week Ofcom announced plans to introduce simpler mobile provider switching by text messaging, but Which? believes consumers would still need to do a lot of the work when looking to exit their existing contract.

Alex Neill, Which? Managing Director of Home Products and Services, said:

“Year after year we see the smaller providers giving great service and some of the biggest providers struggling to meet their customers expectations. Those who are fed up of receiving a poor service from their provider should look to switch.

“It is critical that the next government and Ofcom listen to the concerns of mobile phone customers so that there is increased competition in the industry which will lead to a better experience for customers.”

As well as mobile phone providers, we also reveal the best TV, broadband and phone providers based on detailed reliability and customer satisfaction data, so you know who to trust.