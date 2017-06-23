Revealed: the 17 gas and electricity deals ending that will increase your bills

Don’t let the sunshine leave your energy bills in the shade. Gas and electricity deals ending this month are set to cost customers more than £400 in a year if they take no action.

First Utility customers who do nothing will be hit by the biggest energy bill increases when their fixed deals end in June, our research reveals. One deal ending will add £404 to customers’ gas and electricity bills over the next year if they don’t switch when it finishes.

Of the 19 dual-fuel deals ending in June, 14 of them will add more than £200 to your energy bills over the next year unless you switch. Six of the deals ending are from Big Six suppliers. Nine are from First Utility.

When your fixed energy deal ends and you do nothing, you’re automatically rolled onto your supplier’s standard tariff. This is often its most expensive deal.

So check below to find out whether yours is one of the energy deals ending this month. Then read on for the cheapest five energy deals available now – and how much you could save.

Switching to a new, cheaper, energy deal is easy. Don’t just take our word for it – 87% of switchers* say the same. Use our independent switching service, Which? Switch, to compare gas and electricity prices. Or you can phone us on 0800 410 1149 or 01259 220235.

*Survey of 3,679 members of the general public in October 2016.

Fixed energy deals ending in June 2017

If yours is one of the fixed energy tariffs ending this month, your bill will rise by an average of £258 over the next year, unless you pick a new deal.

We’ve listed the 10 deals below that could see your bill rise by the most over the next year. Check closely for your deal; if it’s listed, you could potentially waste hundreds of pounds if you don’t switch supplier or tariff.

The list shows the average price difference between the deal ending and the standard tariff – you’ll automatically move onto this if you do nothing. It also shows the name of the tariff that’s ending. Scroll down to see the cheapest tariffs you could switch to.

Ten energy deals ending that will cost you the most

£404 bill increase – First Utility First Fixed June 2017 £403 bill increase – First Utility First Fixed June 2017 v2 £393 bill increase – First Utility First Fixed June 2017 v6 (Online only) £363 bill increase – First Utility First Fixed June 2017 v4 (Online only) £362 bill increase – First Utility First Fixed June 2017 v3 £359 bill increase – GnERGY Fixed June 2017 – Paperless £355 bill increase – Scottish Power Online Fixed Price Energy June 2017 £295 bill increase – British Gas Home Energy Exclusive Jun 2017 – Paper and Paperless £294 bill increase – Sainsbury’s Energy Fixed Price June 2017 £292 bill increase – First Utility First Fixed June 2017 v5 (Offline)

(The prices above are based on an average dual-fuel user, paying by monthly direct debit, with paperless billing, averaged across the UK. Exact prices vary by region, usage and payment method.)

Other gas and electricity deals ending in June

Other energy tariffs that are ending this month, but would increase your annual bill by a smaller amount, are:

EDF Energy Blue+Price Promise June 2017 – Paperless, First Utility EHL Fixed June 2017, First Utility iSave Fixed June 2017, First Utility iSave Fixed June 2017 v2, M&S Energy Fix & More Jun 17, Npower Price Fix June 2017, Sainsbury’s Energy Price Promise June 2017.

Two other British Gas deals are also ending (HomeEnergy Capped Jun 2017 – Paper and Paperless and HomeEnergy Reward Jun 2017 – Paper and Paperless) but neither will result in a bill increase if you take no action, since they’re the same price as British Gas’ standard tariff.

But it’s worth keeping an eye on your bill, as British Gas promised it would freeze its standard gas and electricity prices until August 2017, so it may then choose to increase prices.

Top five cheapest energy deals now

If your fixed gas and electricity deal is ending this month, there is no exit fee if you want to switch to a new deal or supplier. Exit fees don’t apply in the last 49 days of your energy tariff. The cheapest dual-fuel deals available UK-wide are:

£858 – Green Network Energy GNE Italian Touch 12 Month Fixed V6 – Paperless £866 – Tonik Energy Positive Energy v8 – Paperless £869 – Avro Energy Simple and Home – Paperless £869 – So Energy So Impala – Paperless £873 – Engie Fixed Sept 18 v4 – Paperless

To find out more about these smaller energy companies, see energy brands a-m and energy brands n-z.

(How our prices are calculated: Prices are based on a dual-fuel tariff for an average user (using Ofgem averages of 3,100kWh of electricity and 12,500kWh of gas per year), paying by monthly direct debit, with paperless bills and are averaged across all regions. Exact prices can vary according to region, usage and payment method. Prices are rounded to the nearest whole pound. The prices given in the table above are correct as of 20 June 2017.)