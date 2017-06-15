Safety alert: Chicco baby car seat recall

Chicco has ‘voluntarily’ recalled its Chicco Cosmos baby car seat because of a ‘mechanical’ issue with a component. The affected car seats were sold between 28 February and 24 May 2017, but it’s currently unclear where they were sold.

The Chicco Cosmos is a Group 0+/1 car seat launched earlier in 2017, it’s approved for use from birth up to around 18kg in weight, which is around four years old.

We contacted Chicco who gave us this statement from its Italian parent company, Artsana:

‘Artsana has not sold any Cosmos car seats in the UK. The announcement has been published on the Chicco UK website in order to reach potential consumers that may have bought the product in other European countries.”

How to find out if your car seat is safe

Check the approval number first. You can find this on the orange label (A in the picture above) on the back of your car seat. Affected Chicco Cosmos products will have the approval number 04444637 and the serial number (B in the picture above). Chicco has confirmed that serial numbers from 00000001 to 00025152 are affected.

Chicco states it, ‘has always prioritised the quality and safety of its products as core company values, and also performs further tests to ensure product conformity, in line with its strict quality policy.’

What to do if your car seat is affected

The product recall notice states that tests ‘have demonstrated a potential deviation in the mechanical behavior of a component’ and it’s for this reason that the ‘precautionary’ and ‘voluntary measure’ of the recall is happening.

Chicco is asking the users of the product to contact Chicco Customer Service for a free replacement product::

Phone 01623 75087 or visit www.chicco.co.uk

If you own this car seat, we’d advise you to call Chicco as soon as possible for more guidance and to order a replacement. Please remember that it’s illegal not to use a car seat for your baby or child in a car.

Car seat reviews

We crash test every car seat we review to reveal the best and worst in our tests. We currently have reviews of Group 0+/1 car seats on our website with scores ranging from an impressive 76% right down to 0%.

