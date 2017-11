The Which? Money quiz of the month We’ve compiled some fun trivia from the past week of financial news. Can you score full marks?

Earlier this month, Which? obtained thousands of fraud reports under the Freedom of Information Act to pinpoint areas where certain types of fraud are prevalent. Which region was identified as the biggest hotspot for dating fraud?

Earlier this month, Skipton Bank became the first bank to launch which product?

The Queen’s Speech was delivered to mark the State Opening of Parliament in a scaled-back ceremony. Why did the Queen travel to the House of Commons in a car instead of by horse and carriage?

The Family Building Society has launched a ‘Brexit bond’ which offers savers a 2% interest bonus if they do what?

What was the most-complained about financial product in 2016-17, according to Ombudsman data?

The 2009 Kew Gardens 50p coin has been spotted changing hands on eBay for roughly what sum?

Why has the crowd flocked to Barclays Bank in this image?

Oh dear! You’ve clearly not been paying attention to what’s been going on in the world of personal finance.

Good effort! You’ve been paying some attention to what’s been going on in the world of personal finance, but we think you can do better. Come back next week to try and score top marks.

Great job! You’ve clearly been paying some attention to what’s been going on in the world of personal finance.