Top 10 most popular products on which.co.uk in May 2017

The Samsung Galaxy S8 mobile phone was the most popular product on which.co.uk for the second month in a row.

In fact, the new smartphone attracted twice as many views as the runner-up, Numatic’s new cordless Henry vacuum cleaner, which comes with the smile that’s hard not to love.

The rest of our top ten list is a bit of an eclectic mix, featuring two mattresses from Casper and Ikea, a Haier fridge freezer, a Fitbit fitness tracker and an Aldi Specialbuy lawnmower which is only available for a limited time.

But even though these products are popular, it doesn’t mean they’re automatically worth buying. Keep reading to find out our experts’ opinions on this diverse cast of products.

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone

With a curved, 5.8-inch edge-to-edge screen, an iris scanner to unlock the phone and a 12Mp camera, the S8 has all the features of a top-end smartphone. But is it truly worth its hefty £689 price tag?

All smartphones are put through the exact same stringent tests on battery life, camera quality, screen clarity and more. Check out our full Samsung Galaxy S8 review to find out whether it’s the best smartphone of 2017, and how it compares to last year’s Galaxy S7 and Apple iPhone 7.

2. Numatic Henry HVB160 cordless vacuum cleaner

There’s a new cordless version of the renowned Henry vacuum cleaner, and it costs twice as much as corded Henry models. It has a huge six-litre dust bag, and two batteries which Numatic says last for 20-30 minutes each, giving you up to one hour of cleaning time.

But is it better than its corded Henry stablemates, and how will it stack up against cordless rivals from brands such as Dyson, Hoover and Bosch?

It’s currently undergoing our tough tests in our lab, but in the meantime read our in-depth Numatic Henry HVB160 first look review to discover our expert first impressions.

3. The Casper mattress

American company Casper claims that this is the ‘perfect mattress’ – a pretty ambitious claim. Casper is one of several new bed-in-a-box brands to hit our shores in the last year or so, selling mattresses directly to consumers (rather than on retailer sites) and delivering them vacuum-packed in a box.

Will its foam-core construction and memory foam layer convince our testers that it is indeed the perfect mattress? Or will you want to return it after the 100-night trial period? Read our expert The Casper Mattress review to find out.

4. Haier HB14FMAA fridge freezer

The first of two fridge freezers in our top 10, the Haier HB14FMAA has two large side-by-side fridge doors above two freezer drawers. It costs £550, which is pretty reasonable for an American-style fridge freezer.

It certainly looks the part with a stainless steel finish, but looks can be deceiving – our tests have found several largely underwhelming models costing more than £1000. Check our independent and expert Haier HB14FMAA review to find out just how quickly you’ll be able to chill and freeze your food – and whether it’s worth adding to your shortlist.

5. Pioneer PL-30-K record player

This Pioneer turntable certainly looks promising, offering the convenience and simplicity of cheaper record players but with the features of more expensive, specialist models. It has fully automatic operation which suggests a focus on fuss-free design and ease of use, alongside a few high-end flourishes such as gold-plated cable connectors. But does its quality impress our audio experts?

Read our Pioneer PL-30-K record player review to see whether it will do justice to your favourite bands and artists. If turntables have your head in a spin, our extensive record player advice guides will help make your vinyl experience a doddle.

6. Aldi Gardenline 43cm Electric lawnmower

As an Aldi Specialbuy, you’ll only be able to get your hands on the Gardenline 43cm Electric for a limited time. Costing just £80, it’s almost half the price of some rival models but still has high-end specs such as a 1,800W motor and a roller to give your lawn stripes when you cut.

One of our expert researchers tried out this lawnmower, to see whether they think it offers good value for money. Read our extensive Aldi Gardenline 43cm Electric lawnmower review to see whether it really is a bargain buy.

7. LG GBF59PZKZB fridge freezer

The GBD59PZKZB fridge freezer is from LG’s 2016 fridge-freezer line-up. Its smart silver finish and black control panel mean this fridge freezer has premium looks, but a middling £549 price tag. It also has a refillable water dispenser and is frost-free, meaning you shouldn’t have to put yourself through the laborious task of manually defrosting the freezer due to ice build-up.

Will this LG help keep your food fresh while being cheap to run and easy to use? Read our LG GBD59PZKZB review to find out.

8. Fitbit Alta HR fitness tracker

Fitbit has managed to squeeze a heart rate monitor into its slim Alta fitness tracker. It costs £130 and it should be a good choice for anyone keen for more advanced insights into their health and fitness but who doesn’t want to spend more on a fitness watch.

Our testing has revealed that fitness tracker accuracy can vary wildly, and unearthed some models that are uncomfortable to wear and tricky to use. So how will this Fitbit fare? Find out in our Fitbit Alta HR first look review.

9. Bosch WAN28280GB washing machine

This Bosch freestanding washing machine should, if you believe the marketing, be quiet and energy efficient thanks to its EcoSilence and VarioPerfect technology. But our independent lab testing cuts through through the jargon to give you the facts and reveal the products you should actually consider.

Read our expert Bosch WAN28280 review to find out how well this washer tackles stains, whether it leaves detergent on your laundry or costs a fortune to run.

10. Ikea Hövåg mattress

Costing just £180, the Hövåg mattress is one of the cheapest pocket-sprung mattresses we’ve ever tested. It’s a medium-firm, no-turn mattress with two thin layers of foam and other soft fillings on top of the pocket springs for extra comfort. The Hövåg comes roll-packed so you should be able to drive home from your local Ikea with it in your car boot.

But will the low price make this a bargain Best Buy or a dodgy Don’t Buy? Read our in-depth Ikea Hövåg review to find out.